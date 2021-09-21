Russian GP and IndyCar finale live on Sky Sports F1: Full TV schedule for a bumper weekend

Get ready for a bumper weekend of must-watch motorsport with a jam-packed Russian GP - as the Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton battle reignites - and the IndyCar season finale all live on Sky Sports F1.

This weekend's Russian GP is not only the 15th round of an engrossing Formula 1 season, with Verstappen and Hamilton split by just five points in the title race and heading to Sochi off the back of their Monza crash, but also plays host to a total of six races in the feeder F2 and F3 series.

The key F1 times for the weekend on Sky F1 are:

Qualifying starts at 1pm on Saturday, with build-up from 12.30pm

The race starts at 1pm on Sunday, with build-up from 11.30am

It is the last round of the Formula 3 championship, with Red Bull junior Dennis Hauger currently enjoying a comfortable title lead.

Dramatic new footage has been released of the potentially season-defining moment when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the Italian Grand Prix. Dramatic new footage has been released of the potentially season-defining moment when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the Italian Grand Prix.

And that's not the only season finale this weekend, as the IndyCar championship speeds on to Long Beach for its final round.

Alex Palou is ahead of (McLaren's) Pato O'Ward and Josef Newgarden in the standings ahead of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, live on Sky F1 from 8pm on Sunday.

Sky Sports F1's live Russian GP (and IndyCar) schedule

Thursday

4pm: The F1 Show Live (also streamed on Sky Sports F1 YouTube)

5pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday

6.55am: F3 Practice Live

8.05am: F2 Practice Live

9am: Russian GP Practice One Live (session starts 9.30am)

10.55am: F3 Qualifying Live

12.45pm: Russian GP Practice Two Live (session starts 1pm)

2.20pm: F2 Qualifying Live

Saturday

6.30am: F3 Sprint Race 1 Live

8.10am: F2 Sprint Race 1 Live

9.45am: Russian GP Practice Three Live (session starts 10am)

11.35am: F3 Sprint Race 2 Live

12.30pm: Russian GP Qualifying Build-up Live

1pm: RUSSIAN GP QUALIFYING LIVE!

2.35pm: F2 Sprint Race 2 Live

8pm: IndyCar Grand Prix of Long Beach Qualifying Live

Sunday

7.50am: F3 Feature Race Live

9.10am: F2 Feature Race Live

11.30am: Russian GP Grand Prix Sunday Live

1pm: THE RUSSIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE!

3pm: Russian GP Chequered Flag Live

4.30pm: Russian GP Highlights

8pm: IndyCar Grand Prix of Long Beach Live