Russian GP and IndyCar finale live on Sky Sports F1: Full TV schedule for a bumper weekend
F1, F2 and F3 races at Russian GP this weekend; F1 Qualifying live at 1pm on Saturday, race at 1pm on Sunday; IndyCar finale is also live on Sky F1 this weekend with Grand Prix of Long Beach at 8pm on Sunday
Last Updated: 21/09/21 10:53am
Get ready for a bumper weekend of must-watch motorsport with a jam-packed Russian GP - as the Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton battle reignites - and the IndyCar season finale all live on Sky Sports F1.
This weekend's Russian GP is not only the 15th round of an engrossing Formula 1 season, with Verstappen and Hamilton split by just five points in the title race and heading to Sochi off the back of their Monza crash, but also plays host to a total of six races in the feeder F2 and F3 series.
The key F1 times for the weekend on Sky F1 are:
- Qualifying starts at 1pm on Saturday, with build-up from 12.30pm
- The race starts at 1pm on Sunday, with build-up from 11.30am
It is the last round of the Formula 3 championship, with Red Bull junior Dennis Hauger currently enjoying a comfortable title lead.
And that's not the only season finale this weekend, as the IndyCar championship speeds on to Long Beach for its final round.
Alex Palou is ahead of (McLaren's) Pato O'Ward and Josef Newgarden in the standings ahead of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, live on Sky F1 from 8pm on Sunday.
Sky Sports F1's live Russian GP (and IndyCar) schedule
Thursday
4pm: The F1 Show Live (also streamed on Sky Sports F1 YouTube)
5pm: Drivers' Press Conference
Friday
6.55am: F3 Practice Live
8.05am: F2 Practice Live
9am: Russian GP Practice One Live (session starts 9.30am)
10.55am: F3 Qualifying Live
12.45pm: Russian GP Practice Two Live (session starts 1pm)
2.20pm: F2 Qualifying Live
Saturday
6.30am: F3 Sprint Race 1 Live
8.10am: F2 Sprint Race 1 Live
9.45am: Russian GP Practice Three Live (session starts 10am)
11.35am: F3 Sprint Race 2 Live
12.30pm: Russian GP Qualifying Build-up Live
1pm: RUSSIAN GP QUALIFYING LIVE!
2.35pm: F2 Sprint Race 2 Live
8pm: IndyCar Grand Prix of Long Beach Qualifying Live
Sunday
7.50am: F3 Feature Race Live
9.10am: F2 Feature Race Live
11.30am: Russian GP Grand Prix Sunday Live
1pm: THE RUSSIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE!
3pm: Russian GP Chequered Flag Live
4.30pm: Russian GP Highlights
8pm: IndyCar Grand Prix of Long Beach Live