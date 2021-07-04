Austrian GP: Max Verstappen stretches away in F1 title battle with win as Lewis Hamilton finishes fourth

0:45 Lando Norris gets himself back up to third after overtaking Lewis Hamilton Lando Norris gets himself back up to third after overtaking Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen took full advantage of a difficult Austrian GP for title rival Lewis Hamilton to widen his points lead beyond the equivalent of a race win for the first time with a second crushing victory at the Red Bull Ring.

Triumphing on Red Bull's home track on successive weekends to complete a clean sweep in F1's triple-header, Verstappen was in a class of his own and his victory, combined with a fourth-placed finish for Hamilton who picked up car damage, means the Dutchman now leads the standings by 32 points.

Valtteri Bottas finished a distant second in the lead Mercedes while Lando Norris capped a superb weekend with his third podium finish of the year for McLaren.

And Norris would surely have finished one place higher but for a five-second time penalty served at his first pit stop for a lap-four clash with Sergio Perez which saw the Red Bull run into the gravel.

Hamilton, who started fourth, had moved up to second in the first stint ahead of Norris but started to struggle with his Mercedes in the second after sustaining bodywork damage on his car.

He was overtaken by Bottas, eased through on instruction by the team after initially telling the Finn to hold station, and Norris in quick succession before heading for a second pit stop for fresh rubber, but to no avail in terms of gaining back any ground.

Bottas finished 15s behind Verstappen but the gap would have been even larger had the runaway Red Bull not taken a late second pit stop for fresh tyres to secure the fastest-lap bonus point.

The only colour to be seen at the Red Bull Ring 🧡🇳🇱 #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/uAxtddgAKa — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) July 4, 2021

"Even better than last week," said Verstappen, who secured a first career Grand Slam of pole, fastest lap and lights-to-flag win.

"The car was on rails on every tyre. Incredible, guys. That was just amazing, let's keep this up."

Perez had a more tumultuous afternoon in the second Red Bull and was eventually classified in sixth.

The Mexican dropped down to 10th place on lap four after running onto the gravel when going wheel-to-wheel with Norris for second place at Turn Four.

But while stewards found in Perez's favour there, handing Norris the time penalty, the Red Bull driver was later handed two five-second sanctions of his own when he was found to have forced Ferrari's Charles Leclerc off track in separate incidents at Turn Four and Six.

The combined 10s demotion dropped Perez from fifth to sixth behind the other Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, who enjoyed another strong race in Austria. Daniel Ricciardo also drove strongly, recovering from starting 13th to secure seventh ahead of Leclerc.

But there was late despair for George Russell.

The young Briton was relegated out of what would have been his first point for Williams at the 46th attempt when Alpine's Fernando Alonso overtook him for 10th with three laps left.

Meanwhile, the final lap saw a strange collision between friends and former team-mates Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel, who were running out of the points.

Austrian GP Result: Top 10

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

3) Lando Norris, McLaren

4) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

5) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

6) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

7) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

8) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

9) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

10) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

Outstanding Norris a star turn again; Hamilton goes forward then backwards

Although Verstappen is F1's form man and was Sunday's runaway winner, there could be few arguments about Norris' status as the fans' driver of the day.

Slotting in behind the Dutchman from the first front-row start of his career at the top level, Norris kept the other Red Bull at bay three laps later - albeit unfairly in the eyes of the stewards' - when Perez tried to overtake him around the outside on the first lap after a Safety Car called for Esteban Ocon stopping on lap one.

A sanction of five seconds, to be served at the Englishman's first pit stop, was applied to the McLaren driver but Norris did not let that setback impact his race, holding Hamilton at bay despite the Mercedes having the advantage of DRS.

Hamilton eventually overtook on lap 20 but, seemingly impressed by his young countryman's driving, still took time after the move to say over team radio: "Such a great driver, Lando."

Norris then dropped behind Bottas at the stops while he served his penalty but, with Hamilton starting to struggle and hold his team-mate up, the McLaren stayed close to the Mercedes' and then re-passed down the inside of Turn Six on the race's 53rd lap.

He then ran close behind Bottas for the remainder of the race, finishing within 3s to suggest that second place would have been achieved but for the earlier penalty.

"It was fun, it was a good race, it was exciting... but I'm disappointed because we should have been second place," said Norris, who now has four third-place finishes in three seasons of F1. "I thought on Lap One [after the Safety Car] was just racing really, he [Perez] tried to go around the outside which is a bit stupid, and he ran off the track himself, I didn't even push him.

"I'm frustrated but also happy with P3, we had very good pace. It's nice to know we can actually race them. That was probably the first race in many years where we were actually racing a Mercedes and a Red Bull. Hopefully we can keep it up."

Hamilton's Mercedes started to lose performance after the opening stops and he finished 26 seconds adrift of Norris alone after his second visit to the pits.

Next up: The British GP at Silverstone

It's the Home of British Motorsport next up for F1 2021 - with a race weekend like no other before in the history of the sport.

The British GP on July 16-18, which is set to feature a capacity crowd, will see the debut of Sprint Qualifying, a short, flat-out 100km sprint race on the Saturday to set the grid for the Sunday Grand Prix, as part of a revised weekend schedule which sees competitive action on all three days.

Watch all the coverage live on Sky Sports F1.