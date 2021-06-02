Azerbaijan GP: When to watch the race, qualifying and practice live on Sky Sports F1

Max Verstappen and Red Bull put their newly-seized championship leads on the line as Formula 1 returns to the streets of Baku for this weekend's Azerbaijan GP.

After a year's absence due to the pandemic, the race from the heart of the city on the shores of the Caspian Sea makes its fifth appearance on the calendar.

From Sebastian Vettel's 'road rage' of 2017, to the Red Bull collision of 2018, and the truck and drain dramas of practice on F1's last visit in 2019, there's always something to keep an eye on in Baku on a challenging 6km layout that mixes the narrow, twisty corners associated of a traditional street circuit with a super-long straight perfect for overtaking and wheel-to-wheel slipstreaming duels.

"What the **** is going on?" 📻



Hamilton and Vettel came to blows in 2017 💥👀#SkyF1 #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 pic.twitter.com/agmnCUdemA — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 2, 2021

For the first time in nearly three years, Mercedes head into a race not holding the lead of either world championship, but they have strong pedigree in Baku having won on three of F1's first four visits.

Sky Sports F1's live coverage from the paddock begins with The F1 Show on Thursday at 3pm - also streaming in the UK and Ireland on YouTube - with track action then underway from Friday morning.

Qualifying and the Race each start at 1pm on Saturday and Sunday respectively

Formula 2 is also in action for the third time this year, after a start to the season which has produced five different winners from six races.

Sky Sports F1's Azerbaijan GP TV times

Thursday

3pm: The F1 Show (also live on Sky F1 YouTube)

4pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday

7.20am: F2 Practice

9am: Azerbaijan GP Practice One (Session starts at 9.30am)

11.25am: F2 Qualifying

12.45pm: Azerbaijan GP Practice Two (Session starts at 1pm)

Saturday

8.15am: F2 Sprint Race One

9.45am: Azerbaijan GP Practice Three (Session starts at 10am)

12pm: Azerbaijan GP Qualifying build-up

1pm: Azerbaijan GP Qualifying

2.30pm: F2 Sprint Race Two

4pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday

9.35am: F2 Feature Race

11.30am: Grand Prix Sunday

1pm: THE AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX

3pm: Chequered Flag

4pm: Ted's Notebook

5pm: Azerbaijan GP highlights