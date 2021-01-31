Pierre Gasly News

Pierre Gasly tests positive for coronavirus, becoming sixth Formula 1 driver to do so

Pierre Gasly: "I'm currently self-isolating and following the protocol set by the local health authorities. I'm feeling OK, and will continue to follow my training plan from home while I remain in isolation"; Gasly, the Italian GP race winner, has been training in Dubai

Last Updated: 31/01/21 10:49pm

AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Frenchman becomes the sixth of Formula 1's 20 drivers to contract Covid-19.

Posting on social media on Sunday night, Gasly, who has been training in Dubai ahead of the new season which begins in March, said: "I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for Covid-19.

"I have told everyone I've been in contact with during these last days.

"I'm currently self-isolating and following the protocol set by the local health authorities. I'm feeling OK, and will continue to follow my training plan from home while I remain in isolation."

Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc each recorded positive Covid-19 cases earlier in January. Both had also been in Dubai.

Lewis Hamilton, Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez all contracted coronavirus last year.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff recently revealed that he too had returned a positive result in Austria, but has since finished his period of quarantine.

