Monaco GP: Charles Leclerc 'not feeling well' as he fears losing pole due to qualifying crash in Ferrari

Charles Leclerc fears he may lose his shock Monaco GP pole position due to Ferrari damage from his dramatic crash at the end of qualifying.

"I am not feeling well," Leclerc told Sky Sports F1, with a potential five-place grid penalty looming if his gearbox needs replacing.

Leclerc finished with the fastest time in the Monte Carlo shootout - sealing his and Ferrari's first pole since 2019 - after bringing out the red flags in the dying embers of Q3 with a heavy crash into the barriers.

But while that shunt at the Swimming Pool chicane stopped his rivals beating his time, it could also cost Leclerc pole position as the home favourite Monegasque driver is now nervously waiting to hear from his mechanics whether there is any gearbox damage on his car.

If there is and it needs replacing, Leclerc is likely to start Sunday's race in sixth and it is Red Bull's Max Verstappen who will line up from pole.

"For now I'm just waiting on the mechanics to open the gearbox to know if there is damage or not," said Leclerc.

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto added: "We are worried but we are checking it, I think it's too early to know. Let's see in the next hours."

Leclerc denies 'on purpose' crash; Max rues pole miss

In a crash which curtailed what looked to be a thrilling end to Monaco qualifying, Leclerc turned in too early into the chicane and nudged into the first barrier before slamming into those at the exit of the corner.

"I just tried to push too much," said Leclerc. "I saw that I was one tenth slower than my fast lap and I just went, 'lets go or it'. But that was too much.

"Overall I'm very happy with my first timed lap, I more or less put everything together."

It is not the first time a stoppage at the end of Monaco qualifying has essentially sealed that driver's pole position, with Michael Schumacher and Nico Rosberg both having controversially sealed pole after parking their cars.

But Leclerc joked: "If I was doing it on purpose, I would have made sure to hit the wall a bit less hard!"

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, felt he was on for pole without Leclerc's crash.

He eventually finished second, but had posted a purple first sector before red flags brought qualifying to an end.

"It was unfortunate, of course, with the red flag because I felt really comfortable in qualifying just building up to it," said Verstappen.

"It was all going really well, but of course the red flag ruined the chance for pole, but we'll see."