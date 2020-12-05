George Russell reflects on taking Valtteri Bottas to the wire in Sakhir GP pole battle

5:07 MUST-WATCH: George Russell talks Anthony Davidson through his front-row-securing qualifying lap and looks ahead to his Mercedes race debut on Sunday. MUST-WATCH: George Russell talks Anthony Davidson through his front-row-securing qualifying lap and looks ahead to his Mercedes race debut on Sunday.

George Russell admitted he was pleased yet still a little "gutted" to come so close to taking pole position on his Mercedes debut after his superb performance subbing for Lewis Hamilton continued in Sakhir GP qualifying.

The 22-year-old took the fight for pole with team-mate Valtteri Bottas down to the wire in qualifying under the Bahrain lights, as the two Mercedes and Red Bull's Max Verstappen vied for the grid's front positions.

With the whole field separated by unusually small margins on the short 2.2-mile 'loop' track, Russell trailed Bottas by just 0.026s on the final attempts.

"Really pleased," said the Englishman, whose best qualifying result at Williams is 12th.

"We got it all together in the final lap. Obviously gutted to miss out on pole by 20 milliseconds but if you told me last week I'd be qualifying P2 on the grid I wouldn't have believed you."

2:42 George Russell tells Sky Sports F1 all about his first qualifying session for Mercedes - and coming so close to pole position. George Russell tells Sky Sports F1 all about his first qualifying session for Mercedes - and coming so close to pole position.

While Russell had never previously participated in Q3 in 36 grands prix, Bottas had 15 pole positions behind him going into Saturday and the vast experience of running at the front against the formidable Hamilton.

"Valtteri has pushed Lewis a huge amount in qualifying over the years. I think statistically there has only been a tenth between them and we all know how great Lewis is," said Russell.

"Just to be right behind Valtteri, coming in last minute with two days of prep, I'm pleased. Let's see what we can do tomorrow."

2:08 Sky F1's Anthony Davidson analyses the close duel between Mercedes' duo Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton's replacement George Russell at the Sakhir GP. Sky F1's Anthony Davidson analyses the close duel between Mercedes' duo Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton's replacement George Russell at the Sakhir GP.

Russell's 'incredibly intense' week

Russell has experienced a whirlwind week since finishing 12th for Williams in last Sunday's first race in Bahrain.

Called by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff in the early hours of Tuesday morning to be informed that Hamilton had contracted coronavirus and that the grid's best team wanted him to fill in for the seven-time champion, Russell had a seat fitting in the W11 on Wednesday - for which, at 6ft1 he hardly fits in comfortably - ahead of driving the car for the first time on Friday.

5:48 George Russell sits down with Sky F1's Simon Lazenby at length ahead of the Sakhir GP about his call-up and opportunity at Mercedes this weekend. George Russell sits down with Sky F1's Simon Lazenby at length ahead of the Sakhir GP about his call-up and opportunity at Mercedes this weekend.

Topping both practice sessions on the opening day, Russell appeared to hit his first setback on Saturday when he was only seventh in P3. Yet he was composed - and fast - from the very start of qualifying.

"It has been incredibly intense," Russell remarked. "So much to learn, getting used to the seat - everything. It felt so different and alien to begin with. It's just a really different way of driving, to be honest. Unlearning what I learnt at Williams and learning how to drive this car fast.

"I tried a lot of things in FP3 and it didn't go well at all so, to be honest, I'd have been happy to just get through to Q3!"

Speaking to Sky F1, Russell said: "It really put me off in all honesty. I was pretty nervous ahead of qualifying. I thought I might be getting knocked out in Q1, Q2 here because everyone is so tight together. But fortunately I got into my groove and it was getting better lap after lap."