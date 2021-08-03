George Russell drives Mercedes in Hungary as 2022 decision awaits; McLaren, Ferrari also tyre testing

George Russell was testing the 2022-spec tyres for Mercedes on Tuesday (Credit: Pirelli Motorsport)

George Russell was back at the Hungaroring on Tuesday to drive a Mercedes as part of more extensive Pirelli tyre tests for the big 2022 changes.

Russell, who has a long-term deal with F1's world champions but has driven, and shone, for Williams over the last three seasons, was lapping for the team he hopes to join full-time in a mule car as three teams tested prototype tyres.

The 2022 tyres, 18 inches and much bigger than the current specification, are just one of the several huge changes for next season, when the cars and technical regulations are shaken up in a bid to further improve on-track action.

Solid work with 66 laps this morning for @MercedesAMGF1 and the #Fit4F1 18-inch 2022 tyres: nearly the same distance as the Hungarian Grand Prix last Sunday. @F1 @fia @HungaroringF1 pic.twitter.com/StZChqY0Jz — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) August 3, 2021

It was the latest day in a Mercedes car for Russell, who has completed official tests for the team in 2017 and 2019 and also impressed as Lewis Hamilton's stand-in at last season's Sakhir GP in Bahrain, and provided more useful data for Mercedes as they consider their 2022 driver line-up.

Russell is the main contender to replace Valtteri Bottas as Hamilton's team-mate, and team boss Toto Wolff has hinted a decision could be made over the summer break.

The test came just two days after Russell impressively scored his first points as a Williams driver at the Hungarian GP at the same Budapest track.

.@Charles_Leclerc gets out of the @ScuderiaFerrari at the lunch break after 91 laps, @Carlossainz55 gets in. The Spaniard’s mission: trying out more of next year’s #Fit4F1 18-inch tyres at the @HungaroringF1 to help finalise the definitive specification. @F1 @fia pic.twitter.com/3PLfcBsJhO — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) August 3, 2021

.@LandoNorris is looking forward to lunch – and who can blame him? After completing 63 laps with the #Fit4F1 2022 18-inch tyres this morning, the @McLarenF1 driver is certainly hungry in Hungary…. @F1 @fia @HungaroringF1 pic.twitter.com/RwurHvILcL — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) August 3, 2021

McLaren's Lando Norris was also in action on Tuesday, with Daniel Ricciardo taking over the following day, while Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz split the day of running for Ferrari.

More to follow.