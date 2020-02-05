Zandvoort in profile

Formula 1 is returning to Zandvoort for a Dutch Grand Prix this year - with the sport braced for a sea of orange and Max Verstappen mania.

The Zandvoort circuit, situated right by the beach, 20km north of Amsterdam, is one that is steeped in history - with parts of it even dating back to WWII when roads which formed the track were used by the German Army - and it was on the F1 calendar in all but four years from 1952 to 1985, with the sport also heading there for testing.

But with narrow corners and steep banking, there was a fear that F1 wouldn't return after Niki Lauda's victory there 35 years ago. The lure of Verstappen proved just too exciting.

Verstappen will be aiming to join the likes of Alberto Ascari, Juan Manuel Fangio, Jim Clark and Niki Lauda in winning a race on the dunes - but the track will look rather different to when we last saw it.

Several of the famous corners - such as Tarzan and Scheivlak - have needed modern-day F1 modifications, while other turns have been widened to help overtaking on a circuit which was historically difficult to pass on.

Clark has been the most successful driver at Zandvoort, winning four times, with Ferrari the constructor with the most victories with eight.