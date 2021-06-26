Styrian GP Qualifying: Max Verstappen claims another pole with Lewis Hamilton to start second

1:45 Max Verstappen beats Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton to claim pole position at the Styrian GP for Red Bull. Max Verstappen beats Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton to claim pole position at the Styrian GP for Red Bull.

Max Verstappen claimed his second pole position in a row for the Styrian GP as the Red Bull driver maintained his championship momentum ahead of Lewis Hamilton at the team's home track.

Hamilton set the third-quickest time of qualifying behind Valtteri Bottas but will start alongside Verstappen on the front row in second due to a three-place grid penalty for his Mercedes team-mate for spinning in the pit lane on Friday.

Red Bull had appeared in control throughout qualifying around the short but fast Red Bull Ring. Verstappen's first Q3 lap of 1:03.841 proved to be comfortably sufficient for pole.

Lando Norris, enjoying a stunning season, starred again for McLaren to take what becomes third on the grid for Sunday's race, with the Briton outpacing the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez. McLaren team-mate Daniel Ricciardo dropped out in Q2 and starts 13th.

Bottas, meanwhile, drops from second to fifth on Sunday's grid.

Mercedes had appeared set to challenge for their first pole position in four races after stronger form through practice than last week in France but the Verstappen-Red Bull combination proved too strong at the business end of qualifying.

Hamilton was 0.226s adrift of the Dutchman's first Q3 attempt and then quickly lost time on his last run, before running wide at the penultimate corner. He was beaten by Bottas as a result, but the Finn's grid penalty made it academic.

"I've been giving it absolutely everything, not the greatest of second [runs], but nonetheless it's still on the front row after the penalty," said Hamilton, who has now not been on pole for four races.

"We go into the race tomorrow for a fight."

0:44 Valtteri Bottas' Mercedes loses grip in the rear causing him to spin in the pit lane. Valtteri Bottas' Mercedes loses grip in the rear causing him to spin in the pit lane.

On a strong day for AlphaTauri, Pierre Gasly impressed again to take sixth while rookie team-mate Yuki Tsunoda delivered a step forward in his Saturday form to qualify eighth. However, the Japanese driver is under investigation by stewards for potentially impeding Bottas.

Charles Leclerc was the sole Ferrari to make the top 10 in seventh place with team-mate Carlos Sainz one of several big names to drop out in Q2.

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel and McLaren's Ricciardo were the others, while Alpine's Esteban Ocon was the shock casualty of Q1.

Fernando Alonso continued his strong recent form relative to Ocon to take eighth, while Lance Stroll was the quicker Aston Martin driver in qualifying for the first time since Barcelona as he ended a run of two successive Q1 exits.

More to follow...

Momentum clearly behind Red Bull & Max now. Always looked in control of that session on every set of tyres…



Superb lap from Lando again - unquestionably the best driver of the season so far behind Lewis & Max.



Battle up to Turns 3 & 4 on the opening lap tomorrow will be mega! — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) June 26, 2021

Styrian GP Qualifying result

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes*

3) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

4) Lando Norris, McLaren

5) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

6) Pierre Gasly, AlpahTauri

7) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

8) Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

9) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

10) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Knocked out in Q2

11) George Russell, Williams

12) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

13) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

14) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

15) Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Knocked out in Q1

16) Nicholas Latifi, Williams

17) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

18) Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo

19) Mick Schumacher, Haas

20) Nikita Mazepin, Haas

*three-place grid penalty to be applied

When is Sunday's Styrian GP?

The first of two consecutive races at the Red Bull Ring in the picturesque Styrian hills takes place at 2pm on Sunday, live only on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event. The build-up show starts at 12.30pm.