Styrian GP: Max Verstappen claims crushing win over Lewis Hamilton to increase F1 title lead

Max Verstappen took a dominant win over F1 title rival Lewis Hamilton to stretch further clear in the world championship fight with Red Bull's fourth win in a row at the Styrian GP.

Mercedes have now gone four races without a win for the first time in the eight-season hybrid-turbo era that they have dominated.

Unlike many other races this season, including last week to gripping effect in France, there was no wheel-to-wheel duel between Verstappen and Hamilton this time with the Red Bull simply too fast for the Mercedes after converting its pole position into the race lead at the start.

Verstappen led every lap and increased his title advantage to 18 points after eight races.

Hamilton was 12 seconds behind when he made a second stop on the penultimate lap for fresh tyres, and successfully claimed the bonus point for fastest lap to mean his Dutch rival increased his lead by one less point than would have otherwise been the case.

But it proved a sobering afternoon for world champion driver and team.

"I was trying to keep up but the speed they have, they've obviously made some big improvements over the last couple of races and it's impossible to keep up," conceded Hamilton. "I've got to do my best job I can each weekend and we need to find some performance. We need an upgrade of some sort.

"We need to find some performance from somewhere."

Red Bull boss Christian Horner declared: "That is the most dominant win we've had so far this year."

Styrian GP Result: Top 10

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

4) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

5) Lando Norris, McLaren

6) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

7) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

8) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

9) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

10) Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

Bottas beats Perez, while Ferrari surge after Ricard woe

One comfort for Mercedes was that Valtteri Bottas beat Sergio Perez to the final podium berth after rare delays at a Red Bull pit stop for the Mexican driver. Both drivers had overtaken McLaren's Lando Norris, who had started third, in the first stint.

Perez made an extra pit stop for fresh tyres, holding the fastest lap point before Hamilton took it back, and raced back to the second Mercedes, but fell short by one second and so stayed fourth.

Although he was shuffled back by two positions, Norris was comfortable in fifth place and extends the grid's only 100 per cent points-finishing record in 2021. He also moves back into fourth in the Drivers' Championship.

But Ferrari still outscored McLaren overall after a race-day for the Scuderia that was in stark contrast to their woes at Paul Ricard last week.

Carlos Sainz performed brilliantly on a long first stint to jump a host of cars and then secure sixth, while Charles Leclerc raced back well to seventh after being forced into an emergency pit stop on lap one after contact with Pierre Gasly, who retired.

But there was fresh heartache for George Russell.

Running well in eighth place and appearing on course for his first points for Williams, the Briton's car ran into power unit problems and, after several pit stops in quick succession, he was forced into retirement.

Styrian GP Race Result Driver Team Time 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:22.18.925 2) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +35.743 3) Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +46.907 4) Sergio Perez Red Bull +47.434 5) Lando Norris McLaren +1 lap 6) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +1 lap 7) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1 lap 8) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 lap 9) Fernando Alonso Alpine +1 lap 10) Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1 lap 11) Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1 lap 12) Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1 lap 13) Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1 lap 14) Esteban Ocon Alpine +1 lap 15) Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1 lap 16) Mick Schumacher Haas +2 laps 17) Nicholas Latifi Williams +3 laps 18) Nikita Mazepin Haas +3 laps Did Not Finish George Russell Williams Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri

When's the next race?

F1 stays in Austria for seven more days with the Red Bull Ring, like last year, hosting consecutive races. Next week it's the Austrian GP itself, with live track coverage starting on Friday morning on Sky Sports F1. Next Sunday's race is at 2pm.