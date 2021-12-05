Saudi Arabian GP: Lewis Hamilton wins chaotic race after Max Verstappen collision to set up title showdown

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen was told to let Lewis Hamilton past at the Saudi Arabian GP, before Hamilton ran into the back of him! Max Verstappen was told to let Lewis Hamilton past at the Saudi Arabian GP, before Hamilton ran into the back of him!

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are level on points heading into the final race of the season after the Mercedes driver won an incredibly dramatic Saudi Arabian GP that included red flags, multiple crashes and a bizarre collision between the championship rivals amid heated tension.

The 50 laps of the inaugural street race around the Jeddah Street track were absolutely chaotic and often incalculable, and arguably provided the most controversial chapter of the epic championship battle so far.

Hamilton and Verstappen, head to head through much of the race, clashed wheel-to-wheel after two of the three race starts and then made contact when Verstappen slowed down to try and give his rival the lead as instructed following a questionable defence earlier on Lap 37 - only for Hamilton to run into the back of the Red Bull.

Verstappen has been called to the stewards after the race over that incident, with Hamilton - who called Verstappen "dangerous" and "crazy" during the race - claiming he was "brake tested" by the Dutchman.

Lewis Hamilton takes the lead from Max Verstappen at the Saudi Arabian GP.

The collision damaged Hamilton's front wing but he still came back through to pass Verstappen, getting the last laugh of an extraordinary evening to claim the win that means the pair are, remarkably, level on points.

Verstappen is ahead in the championship on the race-win tie-break but it will be a winner takes all Abu Dhabi GP, live on Sky Sports F1 next Sunday.

Verstappen was also handed a five-second time penalty by stewards for forcing Hamilton wide into Turn 1 on Lap 37, which both worsened his mood and effectively ended his race hopes, eventually just clinging on to finish.

"What happened today is unbelievable and this sport is more about penalties than racing," fumed Verstappen, who didn't join in the podium celebrations with Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. "For me, this is not Formula 1."

Although Sky F1's Martin Brundle protested: "There is aggressive, determined, feisty racing and then there is what we saw this evening - which was too much."

Lewis Hamilton tries to send one around the outside of Max Verstappen, but they both go wide!

Saudi Arabian GP: Final top 10

1) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

4) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

5) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

6) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

7) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

8) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

9) Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

10) Lando Norris, McLaren

More to follow.