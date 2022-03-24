Saudi Arabian GP: When to watch practice, qualifying and the Jeddah street race live on Sky Sports F1

Ready for Round Two?

After a scintillating opener, Formula 1 2022 continues at pace - and then some - this weekend with the Saudi Arabian GP, the sport's fastest street circuit on the Jeddah Corniche.

The race enjoyed a dramatic debut on the calendar last year to whet the appetite for this weekend, while Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's flying start to the season ahead of Mercedes and Red Bull only increases anticipation further.

All the action this weekend - from Friday's first practice to Sunday's night race - is live on Sky Sports F1.

The key times are...

Qualifying is on Saturday at 5pm, with build-up from 4pm

The race is on Sunday at 6pm, with build-up from 4.30pm

Will Red Bull and Mercedes respond after Ferrari's fast start?

F1 looks set for a thrilling three-team battle this year with Mercedes and Red Bull not only joined, but usurped at the front by Ferrari, the Italian giants who appear to have aced the rules overhaul with their new car.

Leclerc led a Ferrari one-two ahead of Carlos Sainz at last weekend's season-opener, ending the second longest win drought in the Scuderia's illustrious history at 45 races.

That feat enforced Ferrari's credentials as title contenders, although their main rivals have plenty of motivation to bounce back this weekend.

In Red Bull's case, car pace was not really the issue - world champion Max Verstappen was second and in the running for the win until the late stages, while Sergio Perez was also contending towards the front - but they do have reliability concerns thanks to an agonising double DNF in the closing stages.

"Last weekend was a tough one for all of us to take, we win and lose as a team and we'll come back stronger this week," said Verstappen. "We have a good package and we were competitive in Bahrain, so there are positives to take from the weekend, and we have a very long season ahead - it's only the first race."

Mercedes, meanwhile, came away with a strong points haul from the opener, although arguably have bigger issues to fight, with F1's champions for the last eight years well adrift of Ferrari and Red Bull in the opener.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished third and fourth, capitalising on Red Bull's woes, but Mercedes hope to have unlocked more speed from their all-new W13 car - although admitting it may take some time.

"For us, we made a step forward in terms of performance compared to the pre-season tests but were clearly third quickest behind Ferrari and Red Bull," stated team boss Toto Wolff on the opening weekend.

"Now we head to Jeddah and a very different track; fast, twisty and much of the lap taken at full throttle. We were there just a few months ago for the first Formula One race in Saudi Arabia, and with a new car and new tyres that we're still learning how to get the most from, it will be a steep learning curve. That's a challenge we're looking forward to."

Ready for a street fight? Previewing the high-speed Saudi Arabian GP

There was always going to be plenty of anticipation for the second race of the 2022 season, with drivers and teams only having run these all-new cars in for testing and the opening race in Barcelona and Bahrain so far.

The fact the second race is in Jeddah makes it all the more exciting.

The specially-built layout was designed for 2021 to encourage fast wheel-to-wheel racing.

With an average speed of over 160mph, it only falls behind Monza in terms of the fastest on the whole calendar, all while surrounded by barriers and little run-off. Think the challenges and tight walls of Monaco, Singapore and Baku with the speed and flowing corners of Spa.

The track, located on the Corniche - a coastal resort area of Jeddah - alongside the Red Sea, is also the second longest in F1 behind Spa, while it has 27 corners to contend with, most of which are high-speed turns.

Last year it hosted the penultimate race in Verstappen and Hamilton's title battle, and it is fair to say it was a thriller.

In qualifying, Verstappen crashed his Red Bull on the very final lap while the race then played host to two red flags and carnage aplenty. Hamilton won the race, although only after more controversy between himself and Verstappen as the two came together while racing and during a bizarre 'brake test' incident, for which the Dutchman was punished.

Previewing this weekend, Verstappen said: "Looking ahead to Saudi, the track is still very new for us, last year the humidity was challenging and they've made some small adjustments to visibility in sector one so I'm curious to see how it's going to be this time around.

"It's a really quick track with high-speed straights and this year the cars are slightly heavier so it's going to be really interesting to see how they will perform. I'm really looking forward to it, it should be enjoyable!"

Follow the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sky Sports

Sky Sports F1 is your home for every race this season, and it continues with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend.

All the action - from Friday's two practice sessions (2pm and 5pm) through to Saturday's final practice (2pm) and qualifying (5pm) and Sunday's Grand Prix (6pm) - is live on the channel, while as always you can also follow the action online on the Sky Sports App.

Jenson Button, Paul Di Resta, Anthony Davidson, Johnny Herbert, David Croft, Simon Lazenby and Natalie Pinkham will all be in Jeddah bringing their expert insight and analysis.

