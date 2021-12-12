Abu Dhabi GP: Nikita Mazepin ruled out of 2021's final F1 race after testing positive for coronavirus

Haas driver Nikita Mazepin has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi GP.

It means that only 19 drivers will take part in the race with substitutes only able to compete if they have taken part in at least one practice session.

Mazepin, the 22-year-old Russian, had driven in all sessions ahead of the race.

Mick Schumacher will therefore be the sole Haas car on Sunday afternoon's grid when the race starts at 1pm.

Writing on Twitter, Mazepin posted:

Hi, everyone! Sorry to report I’ve had a positive Covid test. Feeling totally fine but won’t be able to race today. Wishing all my fellow drivers a fantastic end to the season and sending thanks and love to everyone for their support. 🙏❤️ — Nikita Mazepin (@nikita_mazepin) December 12, 2021

F1 says that all Mazepin's contacts have been declared and that there will be no wider impact on the running of Sunday's event.