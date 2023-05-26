“There is no such thing as a low-risk lap in Monaco, it doesn’t exist if you want to be fast because you have to be on the limit."

The words of world champion Max Verstappen, a two-time winner of the event, describing the challenge required to be fast – and therefore successful – at the Monaco Grand Prix.

While the Formula 1 calendar may have extended exponentially since the Principality's street circuit staged the second ever round of the F1 world championship back in 1950, with several events on the now 24-stop schedule vying for the title of the sport's most significant, there is still no where quite like Monaco.

“Monaco is a spectacular event,” said McLaren chief Zak Brown to Sky Sports ahead of the 2024 race.

“Everyone loves going to it.

“It is an event – not just a race.”

And it's back this weekend.

Ahead of the must-watch action, come on a guide like no other in F1 as we take a look at an iconic circuit that has barely changed since that 1950 event, and which is widely regarded as the hardest to win by drivers.