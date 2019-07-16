Fixtures for final round of Super 8s have been confirmed

Donegal will travel to MacHale Park in the final round

The fixtures for the final round of the Super 8s have been confirmed.

In Group 1, Mayo will host Donegal in Castlebar with Meath welcoming Kerry to Navan. Both games will be played simultaneously at 6pm on Saturday, August 3.

Meanwhile, Tyrone face Dublin in Omagh and Cork play Roscommon in Páirc Uí Rinn. Both Group 2 fixtures will be at 4pm on Sunday, August 4.

Super 8s, Phase 3 fixtures Mayo vs Donegal 6pm, August 3 Meath vs Kerry 6pm, August 3 Tyrone vs Dublin 4pm, August 4 Cork vs Roscommon 4pm, August 4

The Rebels will play at Páirc Uí Rinn, as a pitch replacement on Páirc Uí Chaoimh will commence next week in order to have the playing surface ready for the 2020 National League.

Cork County Board chairperson, Tracey Kennedy explained the decision: "I am delighted that work is commencing this month as indicated earlier in the year, when the decision was announced that the pitch would be closed for replacement after the Munster finals.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh has had issues with its playing surface since reopening in 2017

"We cannot ask our teams and supporters to endure another season where our flagship stadium is unavailable to host the games it was built for, and it is absolutely critical now that we have a high-quality, winter-proof pitch available to host all of the inter-county and club fixtures that we wish to play at Páirc Uí Chaoimh each year.

"I acknowledge and share the disappointment of many that our senior footballers cannot play their home All-Ireland Quarter-Final Phase 3 game against Roscommon in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, and if there was any way in which the match could have been accommodated without risk to the future success of the new pitch, it would have been done.

"However, our focus has to be on safeguarding our pitch for all our teams far into the future. We look forward to welcoming our own and our visiting supporters to Páirc Uí Rinn for the game."