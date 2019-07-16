Kildare football manager Cian O'Neill steps down

Cian O'Neill had been at the helm for four years

Cian O'Neill has stepped down as manager of the Kildare senior footballers.

The Moorefield club man took over from Jason Ryan at the end of the 2015 season, guiding the Lilywhites to back-to-back promotions in the league.

Kildare reached the 2017 Leinster final under his stewardship, losing to Dublin 2-23 to 1-17.

In 2018, they embarked on a remarkable qualifier run, including a famous win over Mayo in Newbridge, to qualify for the Super 8s.

However, they struggled to recreate that form in 2019, losing to Dublin and Tyrone which ended their championship campaign.

The victory over Mayo in the 2018 qualifiers will go down as the highlight of his reign

O'Neill released a lengthy statement on Tuesday morning, announcing the news:

"I met with the County Board yesterday (Monday) to inform them of my decision to step down from my role as Kildare Senior Football Team Manager. As a proud Kildare man, it was an honour and privilege to have been given the opportunity to work with an exceptional group of players, each one of us doing our best to represent our clubs and county with distinction at all times.

"After four years of travelling from Cork to Kildare 3-4 times a week, and with it a level of commitment and selfishness that means other aspects of life undoubtedly suffer, it's time to hand the baton over.

"Thanks for everything men - Cill Dara Abú."

