National League round-up: Mayo draw in Donegal

Aidan O'Shea of Mayo in action against Michael Langan of Donegal

A round-up of Saturday's National League action in hurling and Gaelic football.

NFL Division 1

There were two draws to open the top tier on Saturday night.

Dublin and Kerry played out an enthralling 1-19 to 1-19 draw at Croke Park, with David Clifford kicking a late leveller to seal a point for the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, a late James Durcan goal earned a point for Mayo in Ballybofey, as the Connacht outfit drew 2-13 to 0-19 with Donegal.

NFL Division 2

Armagh sent out a loud statement with an impressive opening win at home, beating Cavan 2-18 to 1-8. After a number of high profile departures throughout the off-season, the Breffni County will be looking to avoid back-to-back relegations, and will aim to bounce back next week at home to Westmeath.

NFL Division 3

Despite a strong start from Offaly in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork got their promotion push off to a winning start on Lee-side. The Rebels grew into the game, and ran out seven-point winners.

Meanwhile, Leitrim secured a surprise result away to Derry in a repeat of the 2019 Division 4 decider. Terry Hyland's outfit secured a draw away to Rory Gallagher's side, 1-14 to 2-11.

The Rebels saw off the Faithful County at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

NFL Division 4

There were wins for Carlow and Limerick in the fourth tier. The Barrowsiders beat Wicklow, 0-11 to 0-9. The Treaty overcame Waterford 1-10 to 0-10.

NHL Division 1, Group A

Reigning league and Munster champions Limerick staged a remarkable comeback to stun Tipperary. The All-Ireland champs were given the customary guard of honour by their opponents at Semple Stadium, and in the first half showed exactly why they held such an honour as they opened a 10-point lead.

However, John Kiely's side eventually clicked into gear, and goals from Aaron Gillane and Gearóid Hegarty dragged them back into contention, and a strong finish saw them run out 2-14 to 0-18 winners.

Aaron Gillane celebrates scoring his goal for the Treaty

NHL Division 1, Group B

Laois put up a brave fight at home to Wexford, but eventually fell away in the second half, as the Yellowbellies ran out 2-27 to 2-16 winners.

Meanwhile, there were wins for Kerry and Roscommon in Divisions 2A and 2B respectively.

The Kingdom overcame Mayo 2-24 to 0-13, while the Rossies accounted for Warwickshire 2-19 to 0-10.