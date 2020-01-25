Dublin 1-19 Kerry 1-19: Croke Park cracker ends in a draw

David Clifford contributed 1-3 for Kerry

Dublin and Kerry played out an enthralling draw at Croke Park, with a late David Clifford free ensuring the National League opener finished 1-19 apiece.

In a rematch of last September's All-Ireland final, the two rivals produced fireworks at HQ.

Seemingly they're not capable of playing a dull game.

It was Dessie Farrell's first match at the helm in earnest, taking to his maiden competitive outing with Mick Galvin, Paul Clarke and Shane O'Hanlon on the line with him as selectors.

Given the context of how 2019 ended, it was perhaps a game Peter Keane's charges could scarcely afford to lose.

The contest ebbed and flowed, with both sides finishing with 14 men. But at the death, it was newly appointed Kerry captain Clifford who stood up and nailed a free when it mattered, salvaging a point for the Kingdom.

Any fears of the sides coming in under-cooked were quickly put to bed in the opening minutes.

The Sky Blues burst into an early lead, but were soon pegged back thanks to a stunning goal from Clifford. The Fossa star collected a low ball in from Seán O'Shea, shrugged off David Byrne and buried it past Evan Comerford while off-balance.

It immediately swung the momentum, with James O'Donoghue slinging over an impressive score to give Kerry the lead in the 22nd minute.

The Dubs looked to hit back, and Dean Rock came agonisingly close to raising a green flag but the crossbar came to Shane Ryan's aid, as the dipping shot didn't find the net.

However, the Ballymun man didn't have long to wait to make amends. He was fouled by Brian Ó Beaglaoich just as he was set to pull the trigger, and he converted the resulting penalty.

Peter Keane wasn't shying away from the big decisions, making two first-half tactical substitutions.

After a whirlwind opening stanza, it was Dublin who took a slender 1-10 to 1-9 lead as the majestic Brian Fenton slotted over his fourth from play.

Clifford scores the game's first goal, despite the attentions of Eoin Murchan

The second half was a cagier affair, with both managements keen to limit the opposition danger-men. Indeed, the influence of Clifford and Fenton significantly waned as a result.

Ciarán Kilkenny saw an early goal chance saved by Shane Ryan, before two Paul Murphy points put the Munster champions into the lead.

The sides went point-for-point as the clock ticked on.

Dublin's Eric Lowndes was shown a red card in the 55th minute, after previously serving a 10-minute sin bin. However, Kerry's numerical advantage didn't last long, as Graham O'Sullivan received a black card in the 61st minute.

Dublin looked to finish with a flourish, with Kilkenny levelling it as it entered injury time, and Niall Scully putting the Dubs into the lead. While a Paul Geaney free levelled it for Kerry, Shane Enright was judged to have fouled Kilkenny, and Rock kicked what looked to be the winner.

However, there was to be one final twist. Kerry were awarded a free just outside the 45, and it was brought forward 13 yards after James McCarthy kicked the ball away. David Clifford took up the responsibility, as Seán O'Shea had been shown a late red card. The captain made no mistake.

It may only be January, but the Gaelic footballing world are already hanging for the next instalment of this enthralling rivalry.

Referee: Seán Hurson (Tyrone)

Attendance: 42,502

Scorers for Dublin: Dean Rock 1-6 (1-0 goal, 0-6 frees), Brian Fenton 0-4, Ciarán Kilkenny 0-3 (0-1 mark), Conor McHugh 0-2 (0-1 mark), James McCarthy 0-1, Niall Scully 0-1, Kevin McManamon 0-1, Aaron Byrne 0-1.

Scorers for Kerry: David Clifford 1-3 (0-2 frees), Seán O'Shea 0-5 (0-5 frees), James O'Donoghue 0-3, Paul Murphy 0-2, Gavin Crowley 0-1, Gavin O'Brien 0-1, Stephen O'Brien 0-1, Paul Geaney 0-1 (0-1 free), Killian Spillane 0-1 (0-1 mark), Liam Kearney 0-1.

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford

4. Philip McMahon

3. David Byrne

7. Eoin Murchan

2. Eric Lowndes

6. John Small

5. James McCarthy (captain)

8. Brian Fenton

9. Brian Howard

10. Niall Scully

12. Ciarán Kilkenny

13. Kevin McManamon

20. Conor McHugh

14. Paddy Andrews

15. Dean Rock

Subs:

Seán Bugler for Niall Scully (temporary - 1st to 6th minute)

Seán Bugler for James McCarthy (temporary - 10th to 19th minute)

Seán Bugler for Niall Scully (temporary - 28th to 34th minute)

Paul Mannion for Paddy Andrews (43rd minute)

Seán Bugler for Kevin McManamon (53rd minute)

Aaron Byrne for Conor McHugh (55th minute)

Rory O'Carroll for Philip McMahon (64th minute)

Dan O'Brien for Seán Bugler (78th minute)

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan

2. Jason Foley

3. Tadhg Morley

7. Brian Ó Beaglaoich

6. Gavin Crowley

5. Paul Murphy

4. Shane Enright

11. Seán O'Shea

9. Adrian Spillane

12. Stephen O'Brien

10. Gavin O'Brien

15. Paul Geaney

13. James O'Donoghue

14. David Clifford

8. Tommy Walsh

Subs:

Killian Spillane for Seán O'Shea (temporary - 1st to 7th minute)

Liam Kearney for Adrian Spillane (17th minute)

Graham O'Sullivan for Brian Ó Beaglaoich (33rd minute)

Killian Spillane for James O'Donoghue (51st minute)

Micheál Burns for Tommy Walsh (58th minute)

Dara Moynihan for Gavin Byrne (71st minute)