Declan Bonner to remain as Donegal senior football manager with new two-year term announced

Declan Bonner will remain at the helm in 2022 and 2023

Declan Bonner will remain as Donegal senior football manager for two more years.

He has been ratified by the county board to continue, having taken over ahead of the 2018 season. He had previously been at the helm between 1997 and 2000.

Bonner led the county to Ulster titles in 2018 and 2019, but they endured two disappointing seasons since the pandemic began, failing to regain the Anglo-Celt Cup in the knockout championships.

In 2021, Donegal overcame Down and Derry before becoming unstuck against Tyrone

Donegal GAA announced the news on Monday evening.

"At last Wednesday's County Committee meeting Declan Bonner presented his report on the 2021 Allianz League Division 1 campaign and the Ulster Championship and announced that he was interested in another term as senior Donegal county manager," read a statement.

"Chairman Mick McGrath noted that as Declan's term was over, the position was also open to other candidates and invited clubs to nominate candidates by 5pm on Sunday evening.

"As of the deadline on Sunday evening, no club had nominated another candidate and this evening the County Executive recommended Declan for a second two0year term to County Committee who approved this decision."