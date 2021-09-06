Brian Barry
Jack O'Connor steps down as Kildare senior football manager after two years at the helm
Jack O'Connor has stepped down as manager of the Kildare senior footballers after two years at the helm; the Kerry native led the Lilywhites to National League promotion in 2021; O'Connor: "This was a very difficult decision for me and one that I agonised over during the past few weeks"
Kildare are on the lookout for a new senior football manager following the resignation of Jack O'Connor after two years.
The former All-Ireland winning boss with Kerry was handed a three-year term before the 2020 season, but has stepped down after his second campaign in charge.
He led the Lilywhites back to Division 1 of the National League in 2021, and they reached the Leinster Championship final for the first time in four years.
"After two challenging but very enjoyable years, I have decided to step away from managing the Kildare senior football team," O'Connor said in a statement.
"This was a very difficult decision for me and one that I agonised over during the past few weeks. I have been made feel very welcome during my time in Kildare and I have worked with some great people up here. However, a round journey of over eight hours from St Finans Bay to Newbridge and back takes its toll and I felt this was unsustainable for the coming season.
"I'd like to thank the Kildare county board for putting faith in me two years ago. As a management we worked incredibly hard since then to improve the standards in Kildare. The first year was about overhauling the panel and introducing a lot of good young players and this year was about building on that and making tangible progress. Getting promoted to Division 1 was crucial for the future development of this team as was reaching a Leinster final and giving the young players a taste of the big day. I hope that the management can build on this and make further strides in the years ahead.
"These are a great group of young men, and the journey is only beginning for them. I look forward to following their progress in the years ahead."
The 2004, 2006 and 2009 All-Ireland winning manager had previously suggested he was likely to remain for a third year, in the wake of the provincial final defeat to Dublin.
O'Connor's departure from the Leinster outfit will lead to speculation around a return to his native county for a third stint as manager, should Peter Keane not continue with the Kingdom.
Meanwhile, former Wicklow boss Davy Burke will be among the front-runners to succeed O'Connor in the Kildare hot-seat.