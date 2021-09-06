Jack O'Connor steps down as Kildare senior football manager after two years at the helm

O'Connor's time with Kildare has come to an end

Kildare are on the lookout for a new senior football manager following the resignation of Jack O'Connor after two years.

The former All-Ireland winning boss with Kerry was handed a three-year term before the 2020 season, but has stepped down after his second campaign in charge.

He led the Lilywhites back to Division 1 of the National League in 2021, and they reached the Leinster Championship final for the first time in four years.

"After two challenging but very enjoyable years, I have decided to step away from managing the Kildare senior football team," O'Connor said in a statement.

"This was a very difficult decision for me and one that I agonised over during the past few weeks. I have been made feel very welcome during my time in Kildare and I have worked with some great people up here. However, a round journey of over eight hours from St Finans Bay to Newbridge and back takes its toll and I felt this was unsustainable for the coming season.

"I'd like to thank the Kildare county board for putting faith in me two years ago. As a management we worked incredibly hard since then to improve the standards in Kildare. The first year was about overhauling the panel and introducing a lot of good young players and this year was about building on that and making tangible progress. Getting promoted to Division 1 was crucial for the future development of this team as was reaching a Leinster final and giving the young players a taste of the big day. I hope that the management can build on this and make further strides in the years ahead.

"These are a great group of young men, and the journey is only beginning for them. I look forward to following their progress in the years ahead."

Kildare fell to Dublin in the Leinster final, 0-20 to 1-9

The 2004, 2006 and 2009 All-Ireland winning manager had previously suggested he was likely to remain for a third year, in the wake of the provincial final defeat to Dublin.

O'Connor's departure from the Leinster outfit will lead to speculation around a return to his native county for a third stint as manager, should Peter Keane not continue with the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, former Wicklow boss Davy Burke will be among the front-runners to succeed O'Connor in the Kildare hot-seat.