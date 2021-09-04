Mayo vs Tyrone: What did James Horan learn about the Ulster champions ahead of the All-Ireland final?

Horan is hoping to guide Mayo to their first All-Ireland title since 1951

There were few spectators at Croke Park for Tyrone's victory over Kerry watching the contest with a more analytic eye than James Horan.

The Mayo manager could have been as surprised as anyone that the Ulster champions sprung an upset, but since then he will have studied the tape, looking to find weaknesses in the Tyrone set-up.

So what did he learn from the Red Hands' semi-final win?

"I think the first thing is they'll be doing a huge amount of tackling in Mayo training, as much for practicing their tackling as they will be for receiving those tackles," former Clare star Gary Brennan opined on Inside The Game.

"Tyrone's intensity in the tackle was the standout factor for me in their display. At stages, you could see Kerry guys waiting to see if they could get a free. There were hands being left in, just long enough to disrupt the play and being taken out in time before the referee put the whistle to his lips.

"[Secondly], Mayo will be preparing to try and track those Tyrone runners from deep, try and make sure the half-back line doesn't become a launchpad for Tyrone when they do turn over the ball.

"The third thing he will be looking at that threat of McShane coming on. McKenna coming onto those breaking balls. If Mayo can have a shut-out in terms of not conceding a goal, when you see Tyrone needed three to beat Kerry at the weekend, that would be a huge fillip for them."

Horan and selector Ciarán McDonald watch Tyrone's win over Kerry at Croke Park

Meanwhile, Peter Canavan said the match-up with Tyrone will alter the proposition for Mayo: "First and foremost, I think in a way he (Horan) will be glad to see Kerry out of the way. Mayo have suffered at the hands of Kerry in All-Ireland finals.

"Certainly no hiccups when it comes to playing against Tyrone in Croke Park. They don't have any such feelings of taking beatings from them. Mayo will be happy enough to play against them from that point of view.

"I have a feeling inside me that would have loved playing that Kerry side, playing the running game, especially you see how effective Tyrone were doing it, it might have suited Mayo to play against Kerry.

"But I'm sure James Horan will see it no different, in that he would see it very much as a 50:50 game, and it's massive for both sides.

"He'll be more than happy with his bench. And there was question marks about his bench prior to the semi-final. So they'll be ready for likewise, if there are Tyrone players coming off it. I think there'll be very little between them. They have had a bit longer to prepare and get focused for it."

