Meath GAA announce Colm O'Rourke is set to take over as new senior football manager

Colm O'Rourke will succeed Andy McEntee

Colm O'Rourke is set to take over as manager of the Meath senior footballers.

The Royal County legend enjoyed a stunning career as a player, and is now set to take the reins of the side as they bid to work their way back to the sport's top table.

The post was vacated by Andy McEntee following their Leinster Championship defeat to Dublin earlier this summer.

Meath will compete in Division 2 of the 2023 National Football League.

O'Rourke has had success managing on the Meath club scene in recent years

The news was announced by Meath GAA on Monday afternoon.

"The Management Committee of Meath GAA have recommended that Colm O'Rourke be put before the County Committee for ratification as Meath Senior Football manager," read a statement.

"Colm has nominated Stephen Bray and Barry Callaghan as his selectors."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Meath last won the Leinster title in 2010.

As Gaelic football's managerial merry-go-round continues to turn, there are still vacancies in Mayo, Donegal, Monaghan, Offaly, Wexford and Longford.