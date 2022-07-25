Meath GAA announce Colm O'Rourke is set to take over as new senior football manager
Two-time All-Ireland winner with Meath, Colm O'Rourke, is set to take over as the Royal County's senior football manager. O'Rourke takes the reins from Andy McEntee, who led the team for six seasons
Last Updated: 26/07/22 10:33pm
Colm O'Rourke is set to take over as manager of the Meath senior footballers.
The Royal County legend enjoyed a stunning career as a player, and is now set to take the reins of the side as they bid to work their way back to the sport's top table.
The post was vacated by Andy McEntee following their Leinster Championship defeat to Dublin earlier this summer.
Meath will compete in Division 2 of the 2023 National Football League.
The news was announced by Meath GAA on Monday afternoon.
"The Management Committee of Meath GAA have recommended that Colm O'Rourke be put before the County Committee for ratification as Meath Senior Football manager," read a statement.
"Colm has nominated Stephen Bray and Barry Callaghan as his selectors."
Meath last won the Leinster title in 2010.
As Gaelic football's managerial merry-go-round continues to turn, there are still vacancies in Mayo, Donegal, Monaghan, Offaly, Wexford and Longford.