Galway manager Padraic Joyce incensed at Kerry's late free | Jim McGuinness: It should have been a free out!

With the teams locked at 0-16 apiece in Sunday's All-Ireland final, David Clifford kicked a stunning free from the right wing in the 67th minute to give Kerry the lead, which they would not relinquish.

Underneath the Cusack Stand, the Fossa forward's kick was something to behold.

"I went down there to the corner under Hill 16 at the angle where David Clifford kicked that last free," said Kerry manager Jack O'Connor after the contest.

"I'll tell you something, that is some kick, that is some kick! There was a tricky wind going in there and he did not have much to aim at and he stuck it over."

Pádraic Joyce was unhappy with the decision

But should the free have been awarded in the first place?

John Daly was coming out with the ball, and became entangled with Killian Spillane who attempted to tackle the Galway centre-back.

Referee Seán Hurson blew the whistle for a Kerry free.

Tribesmen manager Pádraic Joyce was incensed at full-time.

"To me, the most important and crucial part of the game is how they got a free when the game was 16 points apiece," he said.

"My view of it was that Kerry were attacking, Damien Comer won the ball back, went down to gather the ball and he was pushed on the ground, in the back. To me, that was a free out, that was the first one missed. And the second one, it came back to John Daly. He tried to go around his man, Killian Spillane tried to tackle him, his hand went up. The reason John put his hand up was to stop the hand going around his neck. That was my view from the sideline.

"I couldn't get over it.

"[A] soft free? Was it even a free?"

Jack O'Connor disagreed.

"We felt it was a free," said the Kerry boss.

"We put an onus on all our players to tackle high up, We felt it was free, we felt he leaned in with the shoulder. It was a great conversion; I am telling you was a tricky free and I think it was the one that gave us a small bit of daylight."

The pundits' view

The call split opinions in the Sky Sports studio.

Jim McGuinness was adamant it should have been a free to Galway.

"I think there's a couple of things for me," said the former Donegal manager.

"First of all would be the fact that in the context of the game they had won the turnover. And whenever he (Daly) won that ball, his first instinct was to get out with the ball, so his forward motion was there, and the second thing was he has his hand on him first, so he's got his hand on him first and there's a forward motion to get out with the ball.

"If I'm coaching U12s that's the one thing I'm going to say to them. As soon as you feel contact try and get out with the ball and the referee will give you a free all day long. And the fact that the arm stayed in and he did hold his arm then secondly.

"So for me, I can see why the ref gave it in terms of the holding the defender but for me, it was a free out because of two things; the body position and him looking to go out the park even though he slipped in the first instance and he was trying to get out the field and his hand was there first.

"Everything pointed to a free out and it didn't come."

Peter Canavan meanwhile felt a free into Kerry was the correct decision:

"If you tell a defender to burst out you also tell a forward to make contact and I thought he (Spillane) had his hands out and I thought the referee got it right, that he did try and buy the free. It wasn't a head-high tackle."