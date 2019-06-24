Mayo vs Armagh and Tyrone vs Kildare in All-Ireland Qualifier Round 3 draw

Mayo overcame Down in Newry on Saturday night

The draw of Round 3 of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship qualifiers has taken place, with Mayo vs Armagh arguably the pick of the bunch.

James Horan's side overcame Down on Saturday night in Newry, as they bounced back following their Connacht semi-final defeat to Roscommon.

Armagh, conquerors of Monaghan on Saturday, are a side moving in the right direction, and Kieran McGeeney will be quietly confident ahead of their trip to Castlebar.

Mickey Harte and Tyrone are no strangers to the qualifiers, and know how to get the job done to resurrect a championship campaign. Following their win over Longford, they will be eager to kick on and make it back to the Super 8s. However, they face a tricky task in Newbridge where they will face Cian O'Neill's Kildare side.

Third-round qualifier draw Mayo vs Armagh Kildare vs Tyrone Westmeath vs Clare Laois vs Offaly

These games will take place on the weekend of June 29-30, two of which will be live and exclusive on Sky Sports on Saturday, June 29.

The fixture details (dates/times/venues) will be confirmed on Monday afternoon, with an announcement of which games will be televised by Sky Sports to follow.