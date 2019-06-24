Peter Keane admits concern about Kerry defence

Kerry won their seventh consecutive Munster title on Saturday night

Kerry manager Peter Keane admits that the manner in which his side coughed up goal chances was a worry following the Munster final win over Cork.

The Rebels spurned three opportunities for green flags in the first half, and Luke Connolly found the net before the break. In the second period, they scored two more goals.

"It would, it does," Keane said when asked if it was of concern.

"What did they get, 3-10. It was 13 scores to 20 and you'd think from that that you'd be happy, but just the goal-scoring opportunities, we've got to stop them. If you look at some of them, particularly in the first-half, they were opportunities that came from us not killing the ball above and they had an overlap coming against us.

"Us going up the field and not killing the ball, that was a killer, and we got turned over a few times.

"Tom O'Sullivan shot up the field one time, he made a great run, and Gavin White did it another time and then we lost the ball above.

"They're two defenders, and next thing you're out of position and they have an overlap and you're chasing your tail coming back.

"That, to me, was probably a factor in it."

Luke Connolly smashes home a second-half penalty to level the tie

The Kingdom now look towards the Super 8s, but Keane is reluctant to pile too much pressure on his young side.

"I think we've a very, very young team, it's a team that we're trying to build," he explained.

"I think maybe there's a huge expectation on people because of the minor successes that has happened, which is great, you're not going to knock that or give it back.

"You had a half-forward line tonight (Saturday), Diarmuid O'Connor is 20 this year, Seanie O'Shea is 21, Dara Moynihan is 21, like when do you see that at intercounty level? Three lads with an average age of 20 and a half?

"Four or five lads stepped away from Kerry at the start of the year or late last year and as a result of them stepping away, you lost experience on the field and how are these fellas going to get experience, only by throwing them in there and having a cut at it."

Ronan McCarthy uninterested in moral victory

Having failed to reach the All-Ireland semi-final in 2018, Kerry will be aiming to negotiate the group stage this year.

"It's my first year being involved in the Super 8s and look, it must be an advantage playing at home in your first game but at the same time that doesn't offer you any guarantees," Keane added. "You've got to go out and win that game, whoever it's against and hope that you're progressing bit by bit.

"But look, you take every game as a stand alone game and one step at a time and whoever the first game is, we'll try and get over that, and then look after the next game."

Sky Sports' live GAA coverage continues on June 29, with a crucial double header in the football qualifiers.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews www.skysports.com/gaa.