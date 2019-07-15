Ladies football: Dublin, Cavan, Galway and Mayo triumph

Dublin were too strong for Waterford

A round-up of the weekend's ladies football action, which featured wins for Dublin, Cavan, Galway and Mayo.

Results Cavan 3-18 6-8 Armagh Dublin 5-15 2-6 Waterford Galway 1-14 1-10 Kerry Tyrone 3-11 3-14 Mayo

Dublin forward Niamh McEvoy sounded a warning to her team-mates that they still have a lot of improving to do if they are to retain their TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship, following a show of force against Waterford at the weekend in O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

The Sky Blues ran out 18-point winners in this Group 2 tie on Saturday, with Monaghan due to play Waterford next Saturday in what is now a crunch fixture.

As champions for the last two seasons, all eyes are on Mick Bohan's side this summer, and after recently defending their Leinster title, the got their round-robin series off to a convincing win thanks to goals from Lyndsey Davey, Nicole Owens and McEvoy.

"Nothing we've done before in the past is going to be good enough to win an All-Ireland. You always have to improve on the previous season," said McEvoy, who scored 2-4 of her side's total.

Niamh McEvoy was named Player of the Match

"We know we have to bring a bit more, but there was no talk of who was missing today. It was everybody who was available, what they could bring to the table.

"We're obviously happy with the win, but there's definitely things we're going to take away from today to build on."

Meanwhile, in the opening game of the O'Moore Park double-bill, Connacht champions Galway survived a real shock to get the better of Kerry on a 1-14 to 1-10 scoreline in Group 3.

At one stage, Tim Rabbitt's side trailed by 10 points during the first half after Hannah O'Donoghue led the Kerry charge. But Tracey Leonard played a captain's part and a goal from Louise Ward just before half-time settled Galway.

"We never really got going in the first half," said Galway midfielder Áine McDonagh. "Towards the last 10 minutes, we started to get our footing right and we started to get grips on the game. Thankfully we came out second half a bit more lively and we got the job done."

Áine McDonagh of Galway in action against Lorraine Scanlon of Kerry

Elsewhere, Cavan won an epic nine-goal Ulster derby at St Aidan's, Bawnboy.

This was a crucial victory for Cavan, as the two counties are pitted in Group 1 with Lidl NFL Division 1 champions Cork, who are many people's favourites to lift the Brendan Martin Cup on September 15.

A hat-trick from Aimee Mackin and two goals for her sister Blaithin were not enough for Armagh, as Aishling Maguire's injury-time winners gave them the honours.

"We put our faith in these girls and they got us over the line. It was a big game; we needed a big performance," said Cavan manager James Daly.

Also on Saturday, there was a crucial victory for Mayo over Tyrone at Healy Park, Omagh.

Tyrone and Mayo are in Group 4 with Ulster champions Donegal, and victory in this tricky group was a significant outcome for Mayo.

Two goals for Rachel Kearns and another from Grace Kelly ensured Mayo got over the line with a three-point win, a week on from their defeat to Galway in the TG4 Connacht Final replay.

"If one of those early goalscoring chances had been taken, we would have pushed on to win the game. As it stands, there were positives but we haven't the points on the board. It's one that got away," said Tyrone boss Gerry Moane.