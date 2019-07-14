Kerry 1-22 Mayo 0-15: Awesome Kingdom storm to dominant win

David Clifford was at his brilliant best in the Kerry attack

Kerry sent out a loud statement in the Super 8s, with a 1-22 to 0-15 win over Mayo in Killarney.

The Fitzgerald Stadium meeting was billed as clash of the summer, as two potential All-Ireland contenders went toe-to-toe. Ultimately however, only one side proved their credentials and Kerry did so emphatically.

Super 8s: Group 1 table P W D L +/- Pts Kerry 1 1 0 0 10 2 Donegal 1 1 0 0 9 2 Meath 1 0 0 1 -9 0 Mayo 1 0 0 1 -10 0

The Kingdom made a blistering start to the game, hurting Mayo with every attack. The trio of David Clifford, Seán O'Shea and Paul Geaney were deadly accurate, while Stephen O'Brien picked up right from where he left off in the Munster final.

Mayo had no answer, and looked like a team fatigued from their qualifier run.

David Clarke had few options from the kick-outs, and Kerry midfielder David Moran was dominating the skies and kicked an impressive score too.

Indeed, Peter Keane's side were virtually out of sight at the break, leading 0-15 to 0-6 in a game when Mayo failed to raise a glove.

The tempo was notably slower after the break, but that suited Kerry down to the ground. Clifford and O'Brien continued to terrorise the Mayo defence, as they kept the umpires busy waving white flags.

While James Horan's charges did battle on, the result was never in doubt. Paul Geaney's goal in the 57th minute sealed the victory, and Shane Ryan's penalty save on Cillian O'Connor's shot summed up the afternoon from a Mayo perspective.

Horan used his bench in the closing stages, with Andy Moran in particular offering him food for thought with two games left in the Super 8s.

However, the Kingdom were the story of the afternoon, with a 10-point win which sends shock-waves around the country.

Kerry head for Croke Park next weekend with a pep in their step, as they take on Donegal who overcame Meath on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Mayo will try to pick themselves back up when they take on the Royals.