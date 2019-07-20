Dublin 2-26 Roscommon 0-14: Imperious Dubs march on

2:01 Highlights of Dublin's win over Roscommon Highlights of Dublin's win over Roscommon

Dublin eased into the All-Ireland semi-final, without ever moving out of second gear in Croke Park as they hammered Roscommon, 2-26 to 0-14.

The Sky Blues overwhelmed the Connacht champions right from the off. Enjoying more time on the ball, the Dubs picked their opponents apart with class.

Ciarán Kilkenny, Paul Mannion and Con O'Callaghan all kicked impressive scores before the break, as Dean Rock marked his return to the starting team with a masterclass. The Ballymun Kickhams star, who was given the nod ahead of Cormac Costello, was deadly accurate from frees, and contributed 1-7 before the break.

Rock's goal came in the 15th minute, after Ciarán Kilkenny and James McCarthy linked up to tear the Roscommon defence open. McCarthy created the overlap, and played in his club-mate who palmed it to the net.

While Conor Cox did fight valiantly up the other end, Roscommon were losing battles all over the field.

Things went from bad to worse for Anthony Cunningham on the stroke of half-time, as Conor Daly was shown a black card after already receiving a yellow, meaning Roscommon would play the second half with 14 men.

Straight from the throw-in for the second half, Dublin had the bit between their teeth. Jack McCaffrey stormed into the Rossies area but while the Clontarf man had a goal on his mind, he had to settle for a point.

Moments later, goalkeeper Darren O'Malley was beaten again. Michael Darragh MacAuley made a surging run forward, and the Ballyboden star smashed it into the roof of the net.

From there, it was over as a contest and the sting went out of the game. Cox tagged on another few points for the Rossies, but the Sky Blues were in complete and utter control.

Substitutes Kevin McManamon and Paddy Small inflicted further misery on the Rossies, as Dublin cruised to an 18-point win.

The result means that both Dublin and Tyrone are already through to the All-Ireland semi-finals, ahead of their meeting in Omagh in two weeks.

Roscommon are out of contention, despite having one game left to play.

Super 8s: Group 2 table P W D L +/- Pts Dublin 2 2 0 0 31 4 Tyrone 2 2 0 0 7 4 Cork 2 0 0 2 -16 0 Roscommon 2 0 0 2 -22 0

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry)

Attendance: 36,530

Scorers for Dublin: Dean Rock 1-11 (0-10 frees), Paddy Small 0-3, Michael Darragh Macauley 1-0, Ciarán Kilkenny 0-2, Con O'Callaghan 0-2, Paul Mannion 0-2, Brian Fenton 0-2, Jack McCaffrey 0-1, Kevin McManamon 0-1, Niall Scully 0-1.

Scorers for Roscommon: Conor Cox 0-7 (0-4 frees), Conor Hussey 0-3, Seán Mullooly 0-1, Niall Daly 0-1, Diarmuid Murtagh 0-1, Colin Compton 0-1.

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton

2. Michael Fitzsimons

19. Jonny Cooper

4. Philip McMahon

5. Jack McCaffrey

22. James McCarthy

7. John Small

8. Brian Fenton

9. Michael Darragh MacAuley

10. Niall Scully

25. Dean Rock

12. Brian Howard

13. Ciarán Kilkenny

14. Paul Mannion

15. Con O'Callaghan

Subs:

Kevin McManamon for Ciarán Kilkenny (39th minute)

Paddy Small for Paul Mannion (39th minute)

Rory O'Carroll for Michael Fitzsimons (47th minute)

Eric Lowndes for Jack McCaffrey (47th minute)

Paddy Andrews for Con O'Callaghan (52nd minute)

David Byrne for Michael Darragh MacAuley (62nd minute - black card)

Roscommon

1. Darren O'Malley

2. David Murray

3. Sean Mullooly

4. Conor Daly

5. Niall Daly

6. Conor Hussey

7. Ronan Daly

22. Colin Compton

9. Shane Killoran

10. Brian Stack

11. Cathal Cregg

12. Niall Kilroy

13. Diarmuid Murtagh

14. Conor Cox

15. Enda Smith

Subs:

Fintan Cregg for Shane Killoran (half-time)

Aengus Lyons for Colin Compton (45th minute)

John McManus for Cathal Cregg (47th minute)

Andrew Glennon for Diarmuid Murtagh (52nd minute)

Gary Patterson for David Murray (60th minute)

Cian McKeon for Niall Kilroy (66th minute)