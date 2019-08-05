Armagh ratify Kieran McGeeney as manager for two more years

Kieran McGeeney will lead the side up to 2021

Armagh GAA have announced that Kieran McGeeney will remain at the helm for another two years.

Armagh County Committee has unanimously ratified Kieran McGeeney as County Senior Football Manager for a further two years. pic.twitter.com/XRIJAvUOrV — Armagh GAA (@Armagh_GAA) August 5, 2019

'Geezer' has been in charge of the Orchard County since late 2014, guiding them to their first victory in the Ulster Championship this year, when they beat Down in the quarter-final.

They eventually lost to Cavan after a replay, but emphatically bounced back with a qualifier win over Monaghan in Clones.

McGeeney's charges were eventually knocked out of the championship by Mayo in Castlebar.

3:52 McGeeney was unhappy with the refereeing decisions in the wake of Armagh's loss to Mayo McGeeney was unhappy with the refereeing decisions in the wake of Armagh's loss to Mayo

Many feel that 2019 was a year of real progress for the Ulster county, as young stars like Jarly Óg Burns and Rian O'Neill made telling impacts, and the return of Jamie Clarke also bolstered the side.

Former Kildare boss McGeeney will be hoping to build on that in the coming seasons, as they look ahead to 2020 with real optimism.

Meanwhile, Padraig O'Connor has been re-appointed as manager of the county's senior hurlers.

Sky Sports' GAA coverage continues next weekend with live coverage of both All-Ireland SFC semi-finals.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews at www.skysports.com/gaa.