Peter Keane says Kerry's work rate must improve for All-Ireland semi-final

Peter Keane stressed that Kerry's work rate needs to improve if they are to reach the All-Ireland final.

The Kingdom overcame Meath on Saturday evening to top Group 1 of the Super 8s, and secure an All-Ireland semi-final berth against Tyrone.

However, Kerry manager Keane wasn't happy with his side's work rate and application throughout the Navan clash, and stressed that it must improve before next Sunday.

"I think our return needs to improve and our work rate needs to improve," he told Sky Sports after the game in Páirc Tailteann.

"We were just a bit flat ourselves. We needed to rectify that and I think we did.

"It was going to be tough. They (Meath) had nothing to lose and they shot at us. We got off to a great start, we had a few goal-scoring opportunities we didn't avail of. I suppose they punished us for that. We're out the gate anyway."

David Clifford didn't start for Kerry due to injury, but Keane quickly allayed any fears of the Fossa star missing the showdown with the Red Hands:

"It was just a knock in the back. He'll be fine."

Kerry are aiming to reach their first All-Ireland final since 2015 when they face Tyrone in the last four.

