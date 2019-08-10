Dublin 3-14 Mayo 1-10: Second-half blitz sees Dubs into All-Ireland final

2:15 Highlights of Dublin's comeback victory Highlights of Dublin's comeback victory

Dublin are into the All-Ireland final after a second-half comeback saw them ease to a 3-14 to 1-10 win over Mayo.

You'd never guess from the full-time score, but for long periods Dublin were in real trouble in the semi-final. However, the 'drive for five' remains very much alive as a second-half tour de force extinguished a spirited Mayo challenge.

Jonny Cooper and Fionn McDonagh compete for possession

The men from the west tore into the reigning champions right from the start, and made it clear that they weren't going to bow down. With Mayo, they never do.

James Horan's message clearly got through to his players, as they were up in the oppositions' faces early on.

Cillian O'Connor and Paddy Durcan led the scoring, but in truth, it was a 15-man effort. Their tackling was fierce, and they frustrated the Dublin attack.

Indeed, Jim Gavin's side struggled to hold onto possession, such was Mayo's ferocity in the tackle.

Bar a two-minute spell where Robert Hennelly was dispossessed and Paul Mannion scored two quickfire points, the first-half was all Mayo.

After Colm Boyle and Durcan hit consecutive points late in the first half, they took a deserved 0-8 to 0-6 lead into the break, and few could argue it wasn't deserved.

A second-half Dublin blitz proved the difference

The question on everyone's lips in a packed Croke Park was if Mayo could maintain the challenge, and if Dublin could find another gear.

The Dubs found the answers, and did so emphatically.

Straight from the throw-in, they were a team rejuvenated. A Dean Rock free chipped into the Mayo lead, before Con O'Callaghan struck for a goal. The Cuala man's low shot beat Hennelly, but he wasn't done just yet.

As Mannion continued to inflict misery on Mayo with awesome accuracy, Con then broke in for a second, after turning inside Lee Keegan.

From being 0-8 to 0-5 up approaching the break, the Connacht side suddenly found themselves trailing 2-11 to 0-8.

With just 11 minutes played in the second half, it was over as a contest.

Diarmuid Connolly made a late cameo off the bench, while Tom Parsons made his comeback for Mayo after 15 months on the side-line.

Brian Fenton added another goal late on, as Dublin eased to a ten-point winning margin.

Kerry or Tyrone will stand between the Sky Blues and history on September 1, as Jim Gavin's outfit look more imperious than ever.

Attendance: 82,300 (approx)

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork)

Scorers for Dublin: Dean Rock 0-6 (0-6 frees), Con O'Callaghan 2-0, Paul Mannion 0-5, Brian Fenton 1-1, Brian Howard, 0-1, Niall Scully 0-1.

Scorers for Mayo: Cillian O'Connor 0-3 (0-2 frees), Lee Keegan 1-0, Patrick Durcan 0-2, Colm Boyle 0-1, Séamus O'Shea 0-1, Fergal Boland 0-1, James Carr 0-1, Stephen Coen 0-1.

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton

20. Jonny Cooper

2. David Byrne

4. Michael Fitzsimons

5. Jack McCaffrey

6. James McCarthy

7. John Small

8. Brian Fenton

9. Michael Darragh Macauley

10. Niall Scully

15. Ciarán Kilkenny

12. Brian Howard

13. Paul Mannion

11. Con O'Callaghan

14. Dean Rock

Subs:

Cian O'Sullivan for Michael Darragh Macauley (50th minute)

Eoin Murchan for John Small (63rd minute)

Cormac Costello for Paul Mannion (66th minute)

Philly McMahon for Jonny Cooper (69th minute)

Diarmuid Connolly for Niall Scully (71st minute)

Paddy Andrews for Con O'Callaghan (71st minute)

Mayo

1. Robert Hennelly

2. Chris Barrett

3. Brendan Harrison

6. Colm Boyle

4. Stephen Coen

5. Lee Keegan

21. Donal Vaughan

8. Aidan O'Shea

9. Seamus O'Shea

10. Fionn McDonagh

25. Diarmuid O'Connor

7. Patrick Durcan

22. Matthew Ruane

13. Cillian O'Connor

15. James Carr

Subs:

Keith Higgins for Donal Vaughan (30th minute)

Kevin McLoughlin for Fionn McDonagh (50th minute)

Andy Moran for James Carr (53rd minute)

Eoin O'Donoghue for Colm Boyle (58th minute)

Tom Parsons for Seamus O'Shea (62nd minute)

Fergal Boland for Diarmuid O'Connor (69th minute)

Sky Sports' GAA coverage continues on Sunday afternoon with the weekend's second semi-final, as Kerry face Tyrone on Sky Sports Arena from 2:30pm.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews at www.skysports.com/gaa.