Mayo boss James Horan rues Dublin's second-half blitz

James Horan lamented the second-half turnaround after Dublin blitzed Mayo to reach the All-Ireland semi-final.

The Connacht county were leading at half-time, but the Sky Blues scored 2-6 without reply at the start of the second period to effectively end the game as a contest.

"We struggled during that period, they were very, very strong," reflected Horan.

"We were on the ropes there and struggled to deal with it. Dublin were very, very strong when they turned up the dial today, and good luck to them.

"They kicked on from there like the good team that they are. We didn't have the answers when we needed them in that period. Dublin ran out strong winners.

"We did a lot right in the first half. I thought our approach was pretty good. But when they turned up the heat, some of our bodies ran out of juice. All those things come home to roost when it's high octane in there. Dublin are deserved winners, very strong."

The Ballintubber man made it clear that the reigning champions didn't catch his side flat-footed, and Mayo were always expecting a second-half backlash when they went into half-time, two points ahead.

"A team like Dublin are always going to come at you," he continued. "They came at us and I suppose we were on the ropes but we didn't deal with it well. They came running at us from a lot of different angles and really got their tails up. It took us a while to adjust but they were in control of the game and the score at that stage. They just had a very strong period that we couldn't deal with.

"They are always going to come at you, they have such pace and athleticism and skill all over the place. When Con O'Callaghan got the ball in his hands, he was just going run at his man. When a couple of things like that happen suddenly your legs get a bit heavy and that kind of stuff and they took full advantage for that period."

