Club GAA round-up: Kilcoo, Nemo Rangers and Commercials march on

Ryan Johnston of Kilcoo in action against Jack Love of Derrygonnelly

A round-up of the weekend's club GAA action, which saw semi-finals take place in the Ulster and Munster Football Championships, along with the Leinster Hurling Championship.

Gaelic football

Ulster SFC semi-finals

Kilcoo 1-8 Derrygonnelly 0-9

Kilcoo are still on course for their first ever Ulster title, after seven unsuccessful forays into the provincial championship since 2009.

The Down champions held off Derrygonnelly on Sunday afternoon in the Athletic Grounds, with an Aaron Branagan goal proving the difference.

Naomh Conaill 0-12 Clontibret 0-9

Naomh Conaill showed no signs of suffering from their hectic schedule as they qualified for their first Ulster final since 2010.

The Glenties side contained Conor McManus and Co, as Eoghan McGettigan and Ciaran Thompson led the scoring in a three-point win.

The Donegal champions march on

Munster SFC semi-finals

Nemo Rangers 2-17 Austin Stacks 0-5

Austin Stacks were knocked out of the Kerry County Championship two months ago, but represented the Kingdom in Munster because East Kerry (a divisional side) triumphed in the county final, and the Tralee side won the Club Championship in April.

However, they were no match for the Cork champions in Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday afternoon, as the southside city club ran out 18-point winners.

Kieran Donaghy of Austin Stacks dejected at full time

Clonmel Commercials 0-9 St Joseph's Milltown 0-7

2015 Munster champions Clonmel Commercials kicked the last four points of their provincial semi-final against St Joseph's Milltown to reach the decider.

The Tipperary champs had to dig deep to see off their Clare counterparts to set up a final showdown with Nemo Rangers.

Kevin Fahey of Clonmel Commercials celebrates at the final whistle

Hurling

Leinster SHC semi-finals

Ballyhale Shamrocks 5-19 St Martin's 1-16

TJ Reid scored 2-14 as reigning Leinster and All-Ireland champions Ballyhale progressed to another provincial decider in style on Saturday afternoon.

Henry Shefflin's charges ran riot in Nolan Park, putting their Wexford opponents to the sword with a classy display. This featured a significant haul from 2019 Hurler of the Year nominee Reid, as well as goals from Brian Cody, Eoin Reid and Colin Fennelly.

The Kilkenny champions are now through to the provincial decider, as they chase a record tenth title.

Reid scored 2-14, with 1-2 coming from play

St Mullins 2-17 Rathdowney-Errill 1-19

James Doyle rejoices after winning the game for St Mullins

A late wonder point from James Doyle tipped the balance in St Mullins' favour, as the Carlow side edged Rathdowney-Errill in an enthralling contest in Netwatch Cullen Park.

Marty Kavanagh scored 1-9 in the triumph, as the conquerors of Cuala now prepare for another giant-killing mission against Ballyhale in the provincial final.