Ladies Football Championship revamped ahead of 2020 season

Dublin sealed their third title in succession in 2019

The Ladies Football Championship has been revamped ahead of the 2020 season.

The 2020 All-Ireland series will consist of two groups of six teams, rather than the four groups of three teams that was seen previously.

Each side will play five games each, with the top two counties from each pool progressing to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

The bottom team in each group will contest a relegation play-off, unless they are a provincial winner, and thereby exempt from relegation.

The provincial championships will remain as stand-alone competitions. with the winners seeded in the draw for the All-Ireland series.

Attendances have continued to rise in recent years

The provinces will be played on a straight knockout basis, with no Leinster Senior Championship taking place in 2020 after Westmeath's relegation earlier this year.

Dublin will be looking to retain their All-Ireland title, after defeating Galway in front of 56,114 at Croke Park in the 2019 decider.