Galway appointed a 'shrewd operator' in Padraic Joyce , says Kieran Fitzgerald

Padraic Joyce was handed the reins in the west

The appointment of Padraic Joyce as manager of the Galway senior footballers has brought with it a wave of optimism within the county.

The two-time All-Ireland winner is regarded as one of the greatest players to ever don the maroon jersey, and gets the top job after previously being at the helm of the U20 side.

The Tribesmen made progress under Kevin Walsh in recent years, but endured an underwhelming 2019 campaign, exiting to Mayo in the qualifiers.

But there is a belief that the Killererin man can bring the good times back to the west.

"He's a shrewd operator, he knows his football," said Corofin and ex-Galway star Kieran Fitzgerald, who won an All-Ireland title with Joyce in 2001.

Joyce led the Galway U20s to a Connacht title in 2019

"I've played with him. In the dressing room, on the pitch, he knows his stuff. He knows the type of football he wants to play. He has said he wants to play a more expansive game.

"He's a huge figure in Galway. He's one of the best footballers that Galway has ever produced. Very popular, he'll bring the crowds in. You want to see a bit of go-forward ball, and people are looking forward to it. Expectation-wise, I don't know what will happen. People are looking forward to it, and I think he's going to be good."

Joyce: Aim is to win an All-Ireland

Many fans and pundits alike opined in recent years that the westerners employed too defensive a style, but Fitzgerald feels his former team-mate will set the team up more expansively.

"He exudes confidence. He was full-forward there and he was really a believer in moving the ball up the field as quickly as possible," explained the Corofin man. "The way he spoke in the dressing room, the way he held himself on the pitch, he was a very confident footballer. He had all the skills and ability of course but I think he's going to do well.

"It's going to be exciting. [He will] probably marry a bit of the previous styles of defence with a little bit more attack, that will be the way to go."

I think Galway will go places with him Fitzgerald believes in his former team-mate

Joyce's confidence took many by surprise in recent weeks, when he proclaimed that he's targeting All-Ireland gold in the coming seasons.

"We haven't won an All-Ireland since 2001, but Galway are traditionally one of the top counties," noted Fitzgerald. "The talent is there to be really competitive.

"Dublin and Kerry just seem to be a good bit ahead of what's there at the minute, but if Padraic Joyce says we're going to win an All-Ireland, who are we to say not?

"He's a confident man. He knows what he wants. He's been very successful on and off the pitch. Whether he can do it and win an All-Ireland in 10 months, I hope he can! But I think Galway will go places with him."

Joyce will be eager to get his best team out on the field during the National League. Given that the AIB club finals have been moved to January, he is likely to have a full complement by February - a luxury not enjoyed by Walsh in recent years due to Corofin's success.

The draw for the 2020 Connacht Championship has been kind to the Tribesmen, with Roscommon and Mayo on the other half of the bracket.