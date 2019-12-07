O'Byrne Cup: Paul Galvin and Jack O'Connor reigns start with losses

The Paul Galvin era is underway in Wexford

The O'Byrne Cup got underway on Saturday afternoon, with all four new managers tasting defeat in their respective first games in charge.

Paul Galvin's bow with Wexford saw the Model County come up against Westmeath in Enniscorthy. However, the Yellowbellies were unable to secure victory under the Kerry man, as they suffered a 1-11 to 0-11 defeat against reigning O'Byrne Cup winners Westmeath.

Meanwhile, Galvin's fellow county-men Jack O'Connor and Mike Quirke were also unsuccessful. O'Connor's Kildare charges fell to Longford, 2-14 to 0-14 in Newbridge, while Quirke's Laois side were defeated 1-17 to 2-12 by Offaly.

Jack O'Connor's Kildare fell to Longford

Davy Burke's Wicklow side fell to Carlow, 2-5 to 0-8.

In hurling, Galway and Clare met in a challenge game, with the top tier preseason competitions yet to get underway. It was the Tribesmen who came out on top, 4-16 to 0-21 with Sean Bleahene scoring 2-4.

Clare boss Brian Lohan and Galway manager Shane O'Neill shake hands after the match

Elsewhere, Antrim comfortably accounted for Wicklow in the Kehoe Cup, 5-27 to 2-10.