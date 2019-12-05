GAA 'don't accept CPA's narrative' about Fixtures Review Task Force

Fergal McGill, John Horan and Eddie Sullivan were speaking at the launch of the GAA Fixture Review Task Force's findings

The GAA top brass have hit back at the Club Players Association, following the CPA's criticisms of the Fixtures Calendar Review Task Force.

The players' body withdrew from the committee before its findings were published, citing that they had grown disillusioned with the process and that their proposals were being ignored.

"I chaired it, I don't accept that narrative whatsoever," said Eddie Sullivan.

"They did put in proposals, they were examined. All proposals were examined. The phrase I used to use to the group was that all these proposals had to be road-tested in terms of what impact that they were going to have and they all got stress-tested so they all were and their proposals were as well.

"They (the CPA) were with us right to the end when then the other proposals were put in which were a variant of what we have here but no point in going into all of that. It was all examined, absolutely, no question about that."

There has been no dialogue with the group in the interim.

"I got an email from them to say that they were withdrawing and they made the point and I just emailed back to say I don't accept that but that's fine, good luck. I haven't had any contact with them since," noted Sullivan.

The CPA pulled out of the process last month

"At the end of the day, the main allegation from the CPA was that the report was geared towards what's already in place," added Feargal McGill, director of player, club and games administration. "If you think that, that's fine but the report speaks for itself as far as I'm concerned."

McGill went on to pick flaws in the CPA's proposals, adding:

"We agreed most importantly that county players shouldn't be asked to play on more than four successive weekends where possible. That to me is good sense and good player welfare sense.

"The CPA proposal, from memory, scheduled the league in seven successive weekends. I don't think that's feasible. In addition, any competitions you schedule in February and March, and this has been proven in the past couple of years, you must include what we call 'gap' weekends or 'catch-up' weekends to allow for weather. Again, their proposals don't do that.

"It is absolutely possible to use the formats in this - just cram the league games together so that everyone's playing seven weekends in a row; cram the qualifiers and round-robin games so that everyone is playing seven, eight, nine weekends in a row. No problem you'll get 16 or 17 weekends. Is it the right thing to do? In the view of the committee, no."

How would you get everyone happy? McGill noted it's a balancing act

Ultimately however, finding a balance with the fixtures is about keeping as many people as possible happy, with McGill noting it's not possible to satisfy everyone.

"How would you get everyone happy?," he questioned. "First you'd have to contract every player in the association - in other words, professionalise it so you can say, 'you have to play this game or that game'.

"Nobody that I'm aware of is in favour of that and certainly nobody on the committee was. That's one way of doing it or the other way you do it is by completely stopping county players from playing with their clubs and again, nobody in the room - and I mean nobody - wanted that and I'd very much include the CPA representative in that.

"Neither of those options are palatable to the association."