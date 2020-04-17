GAA Special Congress paves way for championship restructure

The formats of the 2020 All-Ireland Championships are likely to condensed

Friday's sitting of a GAA Special Congress has paved the way for a restructure of the 2020 championships.

The meeting, which was held remotely, considered a motion for a temporary governance structure to be introduced in an emergency situation.

It was passed unopposed by any of the 67 delegates.

This now means that for the following 12 weeks, the GAA top brass can change any rules, including competition structures, without the need for the approval of Congress.

Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the start of the championships has been postponed, with the association stating that the action is not going to resume until July at the earliest. The GAA are continuing to monitor government advice on the situation.

Given the time constraints on the GAA calendar, the structures of the 2020 hurling and football championships are likely to be altered to fit the extraordinary circumstances.