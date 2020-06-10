Connacht XV: Who would make the western province's Railway Cup team?

Galway and Mayo make up the bulk of the side

Our 'Virtual Railway Cup' series continues with Connacht, as we look at a different province each, pondering which players would make the starting line-up if the Railway Cup was taking place in 2020.

This follows on from last week's Ulster selection.

Goalkeeper: David Clarke

Clarke is frequently engaged in a battle with Rob Hennelly for the number one spot in Mayo, but has shown throughout the years he is a top-class operator, and gets the nod between the sticks in this selection.

Clarke won an All-Star in 2017

Full-back line: Keith Higgins, Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh, Liam Silke

Keith Higgins remains Mr Reliable for James Horan's side, and takes his spot in one corner. He's joined by two Galway players; Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh and Liam Silke who have made significant impacts since their introduction in recent seasons.

Silke's club form with Corofin has seen him elevated to the county ranks

Half-back line: Lee Keegan, Colm Boyle, Niall Daly

2016 Footballer of the Year Keegan gets in beside Colm Boyle. Roscommon's Niall Daly completes the line-up, having impressed for both his club Padraig Pearse's and the Primrose County in recent years.

Westport club man Keegan remains a vital player for Mayo

Midfield: Aidan O'Shea, Diarmuid O'Connor

O'Shea has featured in virtually every outfield position for Mayo, even fullback in the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final. The Breaffy man gets deployed at midfield for the purposes of this side, alongside county team-mate and two-time Young Footballer of the Year Diarmuid O'Connor.

O'Shea said last month that he is working hard to improve his game during lockdown

Half-forward line: Shane Walsh, Damien Comer, Enda Smith

Walsh has thrived under the Padraic Joyce regime since being given the captaincy. Damien Comer has another who is looking rejuvenated under Galway's new attacking set-up, after putting an injury-ravaged 2019 behind him. Meanwhile, Roscommon captain Enda Smith also gets the nod on the wing.

Walsh began 2020 at a frantic pace

Full-forward line: Cillian O'Connor, Conor Cox, Ian Burke

The all-time championship scorer O'Connor joins Kerry native Conor Cox in the full-forward line, with 2018 All-Star Ian Burke taking his place in the other corner.

Cox has been a revelation for the Rossies since transferring before the 2019 season

Agree? Disagree? Stay tuned to the Sky Sports website and app, as we'll be giving you a chance to vote for your Connacht selection on Friday as part of the Virtual Railway Cup series.