The western province's championship was scheduled to be heading down the home straight this month

In recent years, June has played host to the provincial football championships' latter stages as the GAA summer gathers pace.

The Connacht Championship has been difficult to call of late, with the last six titles being split evenly between Roscommon, Galway and Mayo.

And with Connacht next up in our Virtual Railway Cup series this week, what better time to test your knowledge of the province's premier competition?