LGFA confirms December All-Ireland finals in Croke Park

Last year's final attracted a record crowd of 56,114

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association has confirmed the fixtures for the 2020 All-Ireland Championships, with the deciders taking place in Croke Park on Sunday, December 20.

This will take place one day after the men's All-Ireland final.

However, unlike previous years the junior final will not take place on Jones' Road, with only the intermediate and senior showpieces being held in the stadium due to limits on pitch usage.

The senior championship will get underway on the weekend of October 31/November 1, with the semi-finals being held on November 28/29.

The teams will have a two-week break between the conclusion of the group stages and the All-Ireland semi-finals, and a three-week break between semi-finals and finals.

All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship fixtures

Group 1

Round 1 - Kerry vs Cavan - October 31/November 1

Round 2 - Cork vs Kerry - November 7/8

Round 3 - Cavan vs Cork - November 14/15

Group 2

Round 1 - Tipperary vs Galway - October 31/November 1

Round 2 - Monaghan vs Tipperary - November 7/8

Round 3 - Galway vs Monaghan - November 14/15

Group 3

Round 1 - Dublin vs Donegal - October 31/November 1

Round 2 - Waterford vs Dublin - November 7/8

Round 3 - Donegal vs Waterford - November 14/15

Group 4

Round 1 - Tyrone vs Armagh - October 31/November 1

Round 2 - Mayo vs Tyrone - November 7/8

Round 3 - Armagh vs Mayo - November 14/15

Semi-final 1

1st Group 1 vs 1st Group 2 - November 28/29

Semi-final 2

1st Group 3 vs 1st Group 4 - November 28/29

Final

Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2 - Croke Park, Sunday December 20