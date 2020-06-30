All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship draw: Dublin pitted against Waterford and Donegal

Dublin will be hoping to retain the Brendan Martin Cup

Reigning champions Dublin have been grouped with Waterford and Donegal in the round-robin phase of the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship.

The structure of the tournament was revised last week, as the season was shortened due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Dublin, Cork, Galway and Mayo were seeded, and thus kept apart in the four groups of three.

Mick Bohan's charges are chasing a fourth consecutive crown.

Galway, the 2019 runners-up, have been drawn with last year's intermediate winners Tipperary and Monaghan, while 11-time senior champions Cork will battle it out with Munster rivals Kerry and Ulster representatives Cavan.

Galway and Dublin met in last year's final

Ulster sides Armagh and Tyrone have both been drawn together alongside 2019 semi-finalists Mayo.

The four teams topping their respective groups will progress straight through to the All-Ireland semi-finals, with the first team in Group 1 facing off against the Group 2 table-toppers, while the Group 3 winners will play the top team in Group 4.

All-Ireland Senior Championship draw Group 1 Group 2 Group 3 Group 4 Cork Galway Dublin Mayo Cavan Tipperary Waterford Armagh Kerry Monaghan Donegal Tyrone

In the Intermediate Championship, Westmeath will hope for a swift return to the senior ranks following relegation last year.

The Lake County find themselves in an all-Leinster Group 2 alongside Longford and Louth, who were Junior Champions last year.

Meath, beaten Intermediate finalists in 2018 and 2019, will battle it out with Leitrim and Down in Group 3, while Group 1 is made up of Roscommon, beaten semi-finalists in 2019, and Leinster counties Offaly and Wexford.

With 13 teams involved in the Intermediate Championship, Group 4 is a group made up of four counties, namely Sligo, Clare, Kildare and Laois.

The top team in Group 1 following the round-robin phase will play the Group 2 winners in the All-Ireland semi-finals, while the leading teams in Groups 3 and Group 4 will contest the other semi-final.

Westmeath, Meath, Sligo and Roscommon were seeded for the intermediate draw.

All-Ireland Intermediate Championship draw Group 1 Group 2 Group 3 Group 4 Roscommon Westmeath Meath Sligo Offaly Longford Leitrim Clare Wexford Louth Down Kildare Laois

An open draw determined the make-up of the two groups of three teams for the Junior Championship round-robin phase.

Group 1 contains 2019 runners-up Fermanagh, alongside Carlow and Wicklow, while Derry, Limerick and Antrim have been pitted together in Group 2.

The top two teams in each group will contest the All-Ireland semi-finals, with the Group 1 winners facing the Group 2 runners-up, while the Group 2 table-toppers will face the second-placed team in Group 1.

All-Ireland Junior Championship draw Group 1 Group 2 Fermanagh Derry Carlow Limerick Wicklow Antrim

It was also confirmed that promotion is on offer for the winners of the 2020 Junior and Intermediate Championships, but relegation will not apply in the intermediate and senior grades.

The dates for the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships will be confirmed in due course.