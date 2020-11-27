Sydney Swans allow Colin O'Riordan to play Tipperary's All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo

O'Riordan made a significant impact upon his return from Down Under

Colin O'Riordan has been granted permission by the Sydney Swans to play in Tipperary's All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo next week.

The AFL star is back in Ireland for his off-season, and starred in last week's Munster final win over Cork after being cleared to play by his Australian Rules club.

However, in the aftermath of the Premier's shock win at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, he was unsure of his availability for the semi-final.

"I'll liaise with Sydney again and see what the story is," he said last Sunday. "I'm not going to say I'm going to definitely be there. If they tell me they don't want me to play then that will be it. As sad as that is, I'm contracted to Sydney. Look, I'll liaise with them, and fingers crossed."

O'Riordan is a professional Australian Rules player

He has now been freed to play, in what is a significant boost to David Power's charges.

Tipp are looking to reach the All-Ireland final for the first time since 1920, but will enter the Croke Park date with Mayo as underdogs.

Tipperary GAA confirmed earlier this week that they will revert to their blue and gold jersey for the match, having worn a special commemorative kit last weekend to mark the centenary of Bloody Sunday.

Watch Kilkenny vs Waterford from 5pm Saturday, and Limerick vs Galway from 3pm Sunday. Both games are live on Sky Sports Mix.