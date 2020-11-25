Tyrone: Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher announced as new joint-managers

Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher worked together in charge of the county's U21s

Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher have been announced as joint-managers of the Tyrone senior football team, after being handed a three-year term.

Former U21 All-Ireland-winning boss Logan was considered the favourite to take over from Mickey Harte, who vacated the post earlier this month after 18 seasons at the helm. The Errigal Ciarán man was announced as Louth manager just 10 days later.

Logan has worked with many of the current senior squad, having managed the Red Hands' U21 team in recent years, leading them to the All-Ireland title in 2015.

He will be joined by Dooher, who captained the county to All-Ireland titles in 2005 and 2008.

Tyrone GAA wish to formally announce the appointment of Fergal Logan and Brian Dooher as the new Joint Managers of Tyrone Senior Football team. Both have been appointed and ratified for a 3 year period. — Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) November 25, 2020

Despite the change in direction, Tyrone are not expected to undergo a lengthy transitional period, with a great deal of hope for the future.

Conor McKenna's return from Australia along with the emergence of Darragh Canavan and the rise of Cathal McShane leaves optimism high in the county.

The Red Hands exited the Ulster Championship with defeat to Donegal three weeks ago, but will now be planning for 2021, when they will start life under the new management in Division 1 of the National Football League.

