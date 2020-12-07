Mayo searching for first All-Ireland title since 1951: Can they beat Dublin?

4:44 Jim McGuinness explains why he tipped Mayo from the start of the campaign Jim McGuinness explains why he tipped Mayo from the start of the campaign

There have been 69 years of hurt since Mayo's last All-Ireland title. Could their drought finally end on this most unusual of seasons?

Jim McGuinness tipped James Horan's charges to land the Sam Maguire Cup from the start of the year, and his prediction remains on course following the weekend's All-Ireland semi-finals.

"The reason I [tipped Mayo] was the first game after the lockdown, and I'd seen the physical shape they were in, I said 'that team is going to be hard to stop'," said for the former Donegal boss.

"I knew it was a long-shot, and it's probably still a long-shot! James Horan has gone to iron out the problems (of coughing up goal chances). But I think that's a good thing, because it gives them a focus now.

"The second thing I would say is, the hurt and the pain in that county is immense. Absolutely immense. And that is a brilliant place for a manager to be. All you have to do is tap into that, and get the players to tap into that. I'm not saying that they are not doing that. But that is an amazing place to be for a manager, to tap into that. And what you can do for those people. And to right all the wrongs. And all those defeats that happened in the past will dissipate in a matter of seconds, if they can right that wrong, so that is a great place for them to be as well.

"So the bottom line is they have to sort out the tactical aspects, and if they can do that, and bring this power-driven, primal thing that Cavan did in the Ulster final to the event, then we should have a brilliant game of football.

"Dublin haven't blitzed teams in finals. The reason for that is they are human. All-Ireland final day is huge in every player's mind. There will always be a bit of nerves on All-Ireland final day. That will play a part."

2:27 Highlights of Mayo's 5-20 to 3-13 win over Tipperary Highlights of Mayo's 5-20 to 3-13 win over Tipperary

Donaghy: Mayo have pushed Mayo closer than anyone

The former Kerry star was asked if Mayo can finally get over the line.

"There's no doubt they can," he said. "They have pushed this great Dublin team, it's Mayo that have pushed them the closest.

"In 2016, Dublin got two own goals. The score Dublin had after 28 minutes was 2-1, and that was two own goals and a 45. They hadn't scored from play.

"They have never had any luck in a final. They have never got a break here or there. And they will be hoping that happens the next day. If they keep mixing their game with the running and the power, and keep Dublin honest by hitting Aidan O'Shea like they hit him [against Tipperary] in the first-half, that unsettles defenders when they are not really sure of it.

O'Shea will be key for Mayo

"And it's the one thing Dublin are short on is real height back there, which is probably why they gave Philly McMahon that run for 15 minutes [against Cavan], knowing that it could be Mayo that comes next. They know that Aidan O'Shea is at full-forward. And they know that it might be a tight game in an All-Ireland final and Philly will be the guy that will be sent on there, like he was sent in on Tommy Walsh last year."

It's the one thing Dublin are short on is real height back there. Donaghy feels Mayo can target the Dublin rearguard

Canavan: Mayo need to get their tactics right

Peter Canavan said the westerners will need to execute a precise plan to have a chance of taking Dublin down.

"Mayo can have all the passion they want," he said. "Cavan came down on [Saturday] night, a very proud county after winning Ulster. They were well driven, they were highly motivated, but they fell well short when it came to the tactical side of things.

"So it's still a massive ask for Mayo to come here in two weeks to take on the best team of all time. But they're two weeks that will be put to good use by James Horan.

"It's a final I'm really looking forward to. In previous games the sides have met, Mayo have given them a run for their money. Hopefully it will be no different in a couple of weeks."