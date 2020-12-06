Mayo 5-20 Tipperary 3-13: Westerners demolish Premier to set up Dublin finale

2:27 Watch highlights of Mayo's 13-point victory Watch highlights of Mayo's 13-point victory

Mayo are through to the All-Ireland final after hammering Tipperary 5-20 to 3-13 at Croke Park.

On Saturday evening, the whole of the country were writing the 2020 All-Ireland Championship off as a foregone conclusion, with Dublin closing in on a sixth consecutive Sam Maguire Cup triumph.

But on Sunday's evidence from a freezing Jones' Road, Mayo could have something to say about that.

The Connacht champions are back in the decider after an awesome display, demolishing the Munster winners in clinical fashion in HQ. In truth, it was over at half-time.

Tipperary looked to build an early lead, and had a golden opportunity early on when Michael Quinlivan found himself in one-on-one with David Clarke. The 2016 All-Star attempted to round the keeper, but the Ballina man was equal to it.

Moments later, Conor Sweeney got a sight on goal, but once again Clarke made a save.

David Clarke denies Michael Quinlivan

Mayo then showed their opponents their ruthless streak. Aidan O'Shea turned down a shot for a point, instead playing it to Tommy Conroy, whose pass picked out Cillian O'Connor, and the Ballintubber man palmed it into the net.

It would have rattled lesser teams, but Tipperary showed resolve. They worked their way back up the field, and Brian Fox slid the ball past Clarke into the Mayo net.

Nonetheless, the westerners kept their cool and scored four points in succession to take a 1-6 to 1-2 lead into the first water-break.

However, the second quarter was all one-way traffic.

O'Connor stormed in from the left for his second goal, before pouncing on a Tipperary defensive error for his third.

The championship's all-time top-scorer looked to bring his first-half tally to 3-7 in injury-time, but his 45 attempt dropped short. However, it fell into the goal-mouth, and his brother Diarmuid was the first to respond. The former Young Footballer of the Year rose highest to fist into the net.

The score-board read 4-12 to 1-5 at half-time, and it was all over.

0:59 Cillian O'Connor's first-half hat-trick Cillian O'Connor's first-half hat-trick

As the second half got underway, focus was already switching to the decider.

Cillian O'Connor added a fourth goal, as Premier sub Paudie Feehan pulled one back in the 55th minute. But even with 15 minutes to go, it was a mere consolation.

The Munster champs did enjoy a period of dominance, scoring 1-4 without reply. But it was too little, too late. Tommy Conroy, Darren Coen and Conor Loftus tagged on points to keep the men in blue-and-gold at bay.

A late Conor Sweeney goal put some gloss on the scoreboard, but in truth the 13-point margin flattered Tipp on the balance of the 70 minutes.

Mayo are into the final, looking to end a 69-year wait for All-Ireland glory. Maybe, just maybe, they could end the drought in this most unusual of years.

Cillian O'Connor scored a remarkable personal tally of 4-9

Scorers

Mayo: Cillian O'Connor (4-9 - 0-6 frees), Tommy Conroy (0-4 - 0-1 mark), Diarmuid O'Connor (1-0), Daren Coen (0-2), Patrick Durcan (0-1), Conor Loftus (0-1), Matthew Ruane (0-1), Kevin McLoughlin (0-1), Aidan O'Shea (0-1).

Tipperary: Conor Sweeney (1-9 - 0-8 frees), Paudie Feehan (1-0), Brian Fox (1-0), Colin O'Riordan (0-2), Kevin Fahey (0-1), Steven O'Brien (0-1).

Teams

Mayo

1. David Clarke

2. Oisín Mullin

3. Chris Barrett

4. Lee Keegan

5. Paddy Durcan

6. Stephen Coen

7. Eoghan McLaughlin

8. Conor Loftus

9. Matthew Ruane

10. Kevin McLaughlin

11. Ryan O'Donoghue

12. Diarmuid O'Connor

13. Tommy Conroy

14. Aidan O'Shea

15. Cillian O'Connor

Subs

Jordan Flynn for Diarmuid O'Connor (43rd minute)

Padraig O'Hora for Chris Barrett (47th minute)

Michael Plunkett for Eoghan McLaughlin (53rd minute)

Tom Parsons for Ryan O'Donoghue (55th minute)

Darren Coen for Cillian O'Connor (67th minute)

Tipperary

1. Evan Comerford

2. Alan Campbell

3. Jimmy Feehan

4. Colm O'Shaughnessy

5. Bill Maher

6. Kevin Fahey

7. Robbie Kiely

8. Steven O'Brien

9. Liam Casey

10. Colin O'Riordan

11. Michael Quinlivan

12. Conal Kennedy

13. Brian Fox

14. Conor Sweeney

15. Colman Kennedy

Subs

Philip Austin for Brian Fox (half-time)

Paudie Feehan for Robbie Kiely (53rd minute)

Daire Brennan for Jimmy Feehan (56th minute)

Liam Boland for Colman Kennedy (56th minute)