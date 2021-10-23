Special Congress: Proposal B fails to reach required 60 per cent majority as championship format remains unchanged

The current format will continue

The format for the All-Ireland Football Championship will remain unchanged, after Proposal B failed to reach the required 60 per cent majority.

The move which would have seen the National League structure moved into the championship received a vote of 50.6 per cent, but will not be implemented.

The result of Motion 19

In a thorough debate at Saturday's Special Congress at Croke Park, there were arguments made for and against the motion, as well as discussions around a deferral of the vote to allow for further debates and tweaks.

"Players throughout Ireland are crying out for change. They're putting in huge time and sacrifices to play one or two championship matches in a year which isn't satisfactory," argued Offaly chair Michael Duignan.

"If we don't pass this motion today I'd have serious concerns many of our footballers will walk away from the intercounty game. It's time for change. Today is the day to start that change. We have to be brave and I think we have to be revolutionary."

"This is a huge opportunity for the weaker counties to get equal status in the association," added former GAA president Seán Kelly.

"We should be bold. Give this a go with the proviso that we do a full review in three years."

Clare senior football manager Colm Collins also spoke in favour of the change

Meanwhile, Mayo delegate Liam Moffat argued that the fact the sixth place team in Division 1 misses out on the knockout stages was flawed. Central Council member Niall Erskine was another to speak out against Proposal B.

The vote was held as a secret ballot

The result means that provincial championships and the qualifier system will remain. The All-Ireland quarter-finals will return, with the 'Super 8s' being discontinued.

Proposal A was heavily defeated earlier in the day, after no significant debate. It received 9.8 per cent support, falling well short of the 60 per cent needed.

It had already been decided earlier in 2021 that from 2022 onwards, the All-Ireland finals will be held in July. With the 'split season' implemented, club games will take up the second half of the year.