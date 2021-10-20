Henry Shefflin to take over as Galway senior hurling manager as Kilkenny legend primed for first intercounty job

Shefflin stepped away from Ballyhale after the 2020 All-Ireland final win

Kilkenny legend Henry Shefflin is set to take over as the manager of the Galway senior hurlers.

The 11-time All-Star, who led his club Ballyhale Shamrocks to successive All-Ireland titles, is set for his first intercounty role.

Former Waterford, Clare and Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald had been linked to the role in recent days, but in a surprise twist, the Westerners are now set to opt for the Cats great.

The move will see him come up against his native county Kilkenny and former mentor Brian Cody in the 2022 Leinster Championship, with a National League meeting not guaranteed given Galway will be in a separate group to the Nore-siders.

Shefflin recently worked with Kilkenny intermediate club Thomastown

Shefflin retired from intercounty hurling in 2015, with a record 10 All-Ireland medals. He was also the championship's all-time top scorer until this year, when Joe Canning overtook him.

He will succeed Shane O'Neill, who stepped down in 2021 after two years in charge.

The Tribesmen failed to deliver in this year's championship, falling to Dublin and Waterford.