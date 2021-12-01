Kevin McManamon retires from intercounty football: Eight-time All-Ireland winner with Dublin hangs up boots

Kevin McManamon lifts the Sam Maguire Cup in 2019

Kevin McManamon has announced his retirement from intercounty football.

The eight-time All-Ireland winner played a key role in many of Dublin's successes over the last decade. The St Jude's man famously scored a goal from the bench in the 2011 All-Ireland final against Kerry to help turn the tide, as Pat Gilroy's team won the Sam Maguire Cup to end a 16-year wait in the capital.

He continued that impressive 'super sub' role over the next few years, once again finding the net to down the Kingdom in 2013, when his late goal swung the epic All-Ireland semi-final in the Dubs' favour.

McManamon in action during the 2020 Leinster final

The 34-year-old announced his retirement on Wednesday morning, bringing down the curtain on a famous career in the blue jersey.

"Fare thee well sweet Anna Liffey… After 12 seasons with the Dublin Senior Team I have decided to announce my retirement from inter-county football," he said.

"It has been an absolute privilege to represent my county, fulfil my childhood dream and I feel so proud that my playing days have lasted so long and brought so much joy.

"I am grateful for the support of the Dublin County board, the GPA, countless managers, selectors, friends and backroom staff who have helped me over the years. In particular, Pat Gilroy, Jim Gavin and Dessie Farrell have been inspirational leaders, have backed me in their own way and have all helped me grow as a footballer and a person.

McManamon scores his goal in the 2011 All-Ireland final

"To my teammates, it has been an incredible journey and I am so proud of the friendships, the stories and the memories we have made over the years.

"St Jude's GAA club has been a rock upon which I was able to build a career and it has been an honour to represent the club on the inter county stage. So many clubmates and volunteers have helped me and without men like Padraic Monaghan and Damien Carroll, it is unlikely I would have had the career I did.

"To my parents Maxie and Josie and brothers Bren and Sean - your support and love has been unwavering, and I am forever grateful. Each of you have inspired me to be the best I can be and given me all the tools to grow in every area of my life.

"Finally, to the Dublin supporters, I'll never forget the roars, the excitement, those beautiful moments when Croke Park was rocking and the feeling that you had our teams back wherever we went around the country. I truly admire your passion for supporting our team and I'm looking forward to joining you in future.

"Gra mor, Kev Mc."