Davy Fitzgerald confirmed as Cork camogie coach with Matthew Twomey announced as manager
Matthew Twomey succeeds Paudie Murray as manager of the Cork senior camogie team, with Davy Fitzgerald joining as a coach; Fitzgerald's first step into senior intercounty camogie comes following his departure from the Wexford hurlers
Last Updated: 29/11/21 10:13pm
Davy Fitzgerald has joined the Cork camogie coaching team, with Matthew Twomey taking over as manager.
The Rebelettes were without a manager, following the departure of Paudie Murray.
Former Wexford, Clare and Waterford hurling boss Fitzgerald is the eye-catching inclusion on the ticket, having ended a five-year reign with the Yellowbellies earlier in 2021.
His appointment was announced by Cork Camogie on Monday evening.
"Cork Camogie is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr Matthew Twomey to the position of Cork senior camogie manager for a two-year term. Mr Twomey's management team includes Mr Davy Fitzgerald on the coaching side," read a statement.
"Cork Camogie would like to wish Matthew, Davy and the entire management team every success with their new roles."
Since leaving Wexford, Fitzgerald had been linked with the Galway hurling job, but the Tribesmen opted for Henry Shefflin. Nonetheless, this role with Cork will ensure Fitzgerald remains involved in senior intercounty Gaelic games for a 34th consecutive season in 2022, having been called up to the Clare squad as a player in 1989.
The Lee-siders last won the O'Duffy Cup in 2018. They reached the final this year, falling to Galway on a score-line of 1-15 to 1-12.